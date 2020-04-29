NEWS: New Sacramento Accident Study Identifies and Maps Roads with Highest Hit-and-Run Rates

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Apr 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- AUTOACCIDENT.COM - According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic safety, a hit-and run-accident occurs about 60 times per minute. 36% of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento between 2017-2018 have resulted in injury or death.
In an effort to raise awareness and reduce the occurrence of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento, AUTOACCIDENT.COM has commissioned a study to compile and analyze hit and run data in Sacramento. Data was compiled using CHP's I-SWITRS records system.
The findings are reported through a series of charts and graphs that outline the most prevalent locations for hit-and-run accidents throughout the city. The charts are accompanied by a detailed analysis of the findings.
The data shows that the roads with the highest rate of hit-and-run accidents include:
* US-50
* SR-99
* I-5
* SR-51
* I-80
* 12th Ave
* Fruitridge Rd
* Florin Rd
* Stockton BL
* J Street
In addition to the data compilation, charts and analysis AUTOACCIDENT.COM also provides an overview of the legal responsibilities of drivers after an accident occurs.
AUTOACCIDENT.COM aggregated data on hit-and-run accidents to produce several graphics including an interactive map to chart the locations of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento.
The complete study details and interactive map are available at: https://www.autoaccident.com/hit-and-run-study.html.
AUTOACCIDENT.COM is a Sacramento based law firm that primarily assists injured victims with personal injury claims. They provide free consultations as well as virtual legal services.
News Source: AutoAccident.com
Related link: https://www.autoaccident.com/
This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.
To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-sacramento-accident-study-identifies-and-maps-roads-with-highest-hit-and-run-rates/