NEWS: New Sacramento Accident Study Identifies and Maps Roads with Highest Hit-and-Run Rates

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Apr 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- AUTOACCIDENT.COM - According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic safety, a hit-and run-accident occurs about 60 times per minute. 36% of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento between 2017-2018 have resulted in injury or death.



In an effort to raise awareness and reduce the occurrence of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento, AUTOACCIDENT.COM has commissioned a study to compile and analyze hit and run data in Sacramento. Data was compiled using CHP's I-SWITRS records system.



The findings are reported through a series of charts and graphs that outline the most prevalent locations for hit-and-run accidents throughout the city. The charts are accompanied by a detailed analysis of the findings.



The data shows that the roads with the highest rate of hit-and-run accidents include:

* US-50

* SR-99

* I-5

* SR-51

* I-80

* 12th Ave

* Fruitridge Rd

* Florin Rd

* Stockton BL

* J Street



In addition to the data compilation, charts and analysis AUTOACCIDENT.COM also provides an overview of the legal responsibilities of drivers after an accident occurs.



AUTOACCIDENT.COM aggregated data on hit-and-run accidents to produce several graphics including an interactive map to chart the locations of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento.



The complete study details and interactive map are available at: https://www.autoaccident.com/hit-and-run-study.html.



AUTOACCIDENT.COM is a Sacramento based law firm that primarily assists injured victims with personal injury claims. They provide free consultations as well as virtual legal services.



