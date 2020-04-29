NEWS: TherapyTopia Launches COVID-19 Thrive Campaign to Support Laid Off Americans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Apr 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- TherapyTopia is a social enterprise that offers "Workplace Mental Wellness Solutions." To address the needs of so many out-of-work Americans, the organization pivoted its business model to partner with companies and individuals to help provide free virtual mental health and career coaching services to Americans in a time when they need it most. TherapyTopia's goal is to help 1 million Americans re-enter the workforce through its COVID-19 Thrive Campaign.



To support this mission, the organization has designed a sponsorship structure that, at minimum, supports three types of individuals - a laid-off worker, a virtual therapist, and a support staff member - for six months.



"In essence, TherapyTopia's COVID-19 Thrive Campaign is creating two jobs (a virtual therapist and a support staff member) who are helping a third person to get back on their feet," Lequita Brooks, founder and CEO of TherapyTopia, says. "It's an all-round, win-win situation."



Brooks explains that TherapyTopia is fusing two services that don't typically go together - outplacement services and employee assistance programs, a solution she calls "Outplacement Mental Wellness Services."



"Like everyone else, we're evolving to meet new workplace demands in uncertain times," Brooks says. "Company sponsorships are the ideal way for businesses to help laid-off employees re-enter the workforce when the time is right."



There are different sponsorship levels available, but all of them will include six months of virtual coaching support via a HIPAA-compliant platform; unlimited text support; an individualized COVID-19 Thrive Plan; solution-focused strategies; and referrals for additional services as needed.



"There's really a way for any individual, philanthropist, or company to get involved," Brooks says. "There are volunteer positions, individual benefactors, and company sponsorship opportunities available."



About TherapyTopia



Founded in 2012, TherapyTopia is a social enterprise that specializes in "Workplace Mental Wellness Solutions" with a team of highly-skilled, licensed, behavioral health therapists who offer practical life management strategies via teletherapy and in-person (upon request).



Lequita Brooks, TherapyTopia's founder and CEO, holds a Master of Social Work (MSW) from Florida State University and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Brooks has extensive experience as a social worker working with Employee Assistance Programs and in hospice care as well as nearly seven years of experience with the Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program. She's been interviewed on ABC's "First Coast News", featured in articles in "Black Enterprise" magazine and Jacksonville's "Your Health", and presented for the Jacksonville Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM Jacksonville).



