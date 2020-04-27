NEWS: Vanbridge Releases Second Comprehensive Review of US Representations and Warranties Insurance Market

NEW YORK, N.Y., Apr 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Vanbridge, an EPIC company, an insurance intermediary and program management firm, published its second edition of its U.S. Representations and Warranties Insurance (R&W) Market Review today. This edition evaluates and summarizes domestic R&W data for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.



This report aims to provide, as accurately as possible, the state of the U.S. R&W market using data gathered directly from insurers. The scope of the report focuses on the submission and placement process in the market, analyzing the size of the marketplace, pricing and trends.



"Representations & Warranties insurance has become a staple in M&A transactions and a proliferating business for insurance markets. We continue to conduct our annual reviews of the overall marketplace to benefit carriers, clients and M&A practitioners alike," said Greylen Erlacher Mardy, Principal of Vanbridge.



"We've found that despite the current trends, carriers remain dedicated to offering meaningful coverage that facilitates transactions, while underwriting the insurance in a sustainable manner," continued Erlacher Mardy.



The report includes insight on several areas:

* Submission Volume and Deals Bound

* Primary & Excess Limits, Retentions and Pricing

* Claims and Future Underwriting Considerations

* Market Trends and Perceptions



About the Report



The vast majority of markets that wrote business in 2017, 2018 and 2019 including the largest players in the space, provided their data for the report. Based on estimates, this captured roughly 90% of all transaction data. As part of the data collection process, Vanbridge engaged an independent, non-insurance third party data management firm, Excel Rain Man, to receive and assist in sorting and analyzing each participating carrier's information on a confidential basis.



For a complete copy of Vanbridge's U.S. Representations and Warranties Insurance Market Review, click here (PDF): https://info.vanbridge.com/hubfs/Vanbridge/Vanbridge%20Reps%20and%20Warranties%20Market%20Review%20fnl4.22v2.pdf



About Vanbridge



Vanbridge is an insurance intermediary and program management firm. Vanbridge focuses on alternative asset management, corporate and individual high net worth clients, solving risk related issues utilizing insurance and alternative capital. Vanbridge is owned by EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and is headquartered in New York, N.Y.



Learn more at: https://www.vanbridge.com/.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 2,600 team members operating from 85 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $730 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



