NEWS: Capital Industries Shares the Signs Commercial Concrete Flooring Needs Patching

The team at Capital Industries has some outstanding information for today's commercial operators that deal with extensive concrete flooring on their properties. There are vital signs to look for that suggest that it is time for an industrial freezer floor or warehouse concrete floor repair. When these signs emerge, it is necessary to utilize the high-quality concrete patch products that Capital Industries provides.



Types of Concrete Cracks



There are many different types of cracks that can appear in a commercial setting. These issues are common in the concrete surfaces of distribution centers, warehouses, and commercial freezer units. They can range from scratches, and gouges, to stains from forklift tires, and damage from pallet jacks. Outright cracking in the floor's concrete surface is also typical. These issues can lead to a host of problems such as reduced flatness of the surface and further degradation of the surface.



Methods of Fixing Concrete Cracks



The methods for repairing cracks vary depending on the surface and the issue.



Simple cracks are repaired quickly enough with injections of epoxy.



Take care of the joint repair on concrete floors by cutting out the damaged area and filling with one of our concrete patching products.



Learn more: http://www.kwikbond.com/industrial-commercial-projects/



Best Products to Use in Fixing Concrete Cracks



There are several critical concrete patch products offered by Capital Industries that are excellent for different applications.



* KWIK-BOND is ideal for repairing concrete surfaces in commercial freezers.

* KWIK-CRETE is a perfect product for crack repair, as it is a rapid setting.

* REPOX-MIX is an outstanding product for repair jobs in outdoor settings and on slab areas where it is difficult to dry the surface before repair. The product is ideal for bonding to damp surfaces.



Stores and Brands for the Best Industrial Concrete Crack Filler Products



Here at Capital Industries, Inc., we are proud of our reputation as the top supplier of concrete repair products for commercial uses. Our line of products that we offer includes products for the repair of commercial freezer floors, crack repair products, and repair products for concrete floors.



Our customers rely on us for providing them with excellent products such as KWIK-BOND, KWIK-CRETE, and REPOX-MIX. We have been serving customers ranging from factories, contractors, and warehouses, for the past 30 years. Contact our team today to find out more about how we can supply you with the highest quality concrete repair products.



Learn more: http://www.kwikbond.com/category/concrete-floor-repair/



About KwikBond



Capital Industries, Inc. is a leading supplier of commercial and industrial concrete repair products. For over 30 years, we have proudly serviced contractors, factories, warehouses and distribution centers for industrial, institutional and commercial customers. We carry a full range of concrete repair materials, including those specifically designed for low temperature areas such as freezers and coolers. Our floor repair products are rapid hardening, allowing you to reopen repaired areas with minimal downtime. All of our products are designed to be used by in-house maintenance personnel and come with an ironclad 100% guarantee of satisfaction.



