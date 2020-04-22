NEWS: IDCC Health Services Launches New Telemedicine Service to Help with Urgent Need for Remote Medical Care in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Apr 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- With many medical practices remaining closed, and thousands of families in quarantine due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it has become difficult for many in the New York community to access providers for their medical needs. This comes at an unprecedented time when concerns about the effects of COVID-19 have created a surge in the need for medical care, both for possible symptoms associated with the virus, as well as the treatment of daily medical needs.



At the same time, people are afraid to go to the doctor for care. In response to this crisis, IDCC Health Services, a multi-specialty clinic in Brooklyn, is now offering telemedicine services for those who want to speak with doctors and healthcare professionals by phone or video from the comfort, safety, and privacy of their own home.



IDCC Health Services, which has locations in Coney Island and Bensonhurst, is well known in the Brooklyn community for its top-rated physicians, including Medical Director Dr. Igor Zakharov, a consummate primary care physician. As the current situation makes it difficult for many to leave their homes safely, IDCC Health has worked to create an infrastructure of services that allows those in need to speak with doctors via phone and video. These telemedicine services offer the community the medical care they are urgently looking for without having to leave their home.



"We are living in unprecedented times now. The fact that many cannot get in touch with their doctor at a time like this is alarming and that is why IDCC Health is offering our telemedicine services to the greater community. Whether you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or if you have any other medical questions, we want to be there for you and easily accessible," says IDCC Health Services CEO, Dr. Stephen Gersten.



Telehealth appointments can be easily scheduled by calling one of the IDCC Health facilities listed below:



Coney Island 718- 259-6600

Bensonhurst 718-621-1811



As with all IDCC Health services, Medicaid, Medicare, and most insurances are accepted.



IDCC Health is a multi-specialty medical center that offers a full range of services including Primary Care, Physical Therapy, Gastroenterology, Urology, Internal Medicine, Gynecology, and Cardiology.



For more information visit https://IDCChealth.org/



