NEWS: Free Oil Changes to Atlanta Area Healthcare Professionals

ATLANTA, Ga., Apr 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LIQUI MOLY today announced it has partnered to provide motor oil to Atlanta-area repair shops for free oil changes to more than 350 area healthcare professionals.



LIQUI MOLY, a global motor oil and additive company based in Germany, has a history of being involved in its communities from motorsport to continued support and education for the many automotive shops providing its products.



"We are pleased to make a difference where and how we can," explained LIQUI MOLY USA/Canada CEO, Sebastian Zelger. "These healthcare professionals are making significant sacrifices and commitments devoting countless hours and days to saving so many people's lives. At the very least, hopefully this will relieve them of one stress that might encroach in their busy lives. The last thing we'd want is a devoted healthcare professional not able to make it to his or her responsibilities because of car trouble. An oil change-something statistically many will need during this crisis-can help avoid that."



The average age of vehicles on the road today is around eleven years. Many of these cars require oil changes every 5,000 miles. Atlanta-area workers commute an average of 26 miles roundtrip each day and the average driver puts on 1,000 miles per month. Unless a driver got his or her oil changed the first two months of the year, chances are they will need one soon.



"Community involvement has always been important to us," Miki Bajric, owner, Eurofed said. "With LIQUI MOLY contributing the oil, providing the oil service for these healthcare professionals is the least we could do to say thank you, to do our part to take one more thing off their busy plates, and to save them a little money at the same time."



Through this program, LIQUI MOLY and these six shops will be contributing more than 350 oil services to the healthcare community. To take advantage of this program, 70 healthcare professionals each at Gwinnett Medical Center, Emory Hospital, Northside Forsyth Hospital, and Kennestone will be able to get their oil change services at the following shops: True Automotive, Eurofed Decatur, G-2 Cumming, Iconic Performance, European Service Centers, and Flyin Wrench.



To learn more, visit https://www.liqui-moly.us/.



About LIQUI MOLY



With around 4,000 items, LIQUI MOLY offers a global, uniquely broad range of automotive chemicals: Motor oils and additives, greases and pastes, sprays and car care, glues and sealants. Founded in 1957, LIQUI MOLY develops and produces exclusively in Germany. There it is the undisputed market leader for additives and is repeatedly voted the best oil brand. The company sells its products in more than 120 countries and generated € 569 million in sales in 2019.



