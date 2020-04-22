NEWS: Free At-Home Exercise Videos Offer Moms & Young Children Physical Activity While Teaching Age Appropriate Developmental Skills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Apr 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Moms of babies and preschoolers can get fit while spending quality time with their child with short home workouts that incorporate animated graphics and techniques to keep children entertained, says certified personal trainer Amy Burton. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, these videos are now offered for free on YouTube to make it convenient and affordable for a mother to exercise in the comfort of her home.



The "Back In Shape With Baby" series contains low-impact workouts that target areas affected by pregnancy and childbirth. The program is unique because it incorporates baby into the workouts and utilizes on-screen graphics throughout the video to help keep baby's attention.



The videos were designed for new moms with babies age 6 weeks-12 months. A 16-page Educational Booklet that provides best exercises and tips for new moms is available as a free download at https://backinshapewithbaby.com/for-moms/.



The "Energize & Exercise With Your Preschooler" series was created to help mothers of young children fit a workout into their busy schedules while teaching children good exercise habits. Graphic animation throughout the videos keep children entertained. Some of the age-appropriate developmental skills that are addressed in workouts include the alphabet, numbers, days of the week, months of the year, colors, and shapes.



Amy Burton is the creator of these videos. She did so when her own child was young and wanted to fit exercise into her day while working full-time. Burton explains "I decided to make an effort to promote these timeless videos to offer families a healthy and fun way to spend time together while gyms and playgrounds are closed. My son is now grown but I think about all the moms who may feel isolated right now and struggling to care for new babies and young children without a support network while stay-at-home orders are in effect."



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 70% of adults are overweight or obese and 13.9% of children age 2-5 are considered obese in the United States.



"With the growing problem of obesity in both adults and children, it is more important than ever to provide easy ways to help people of all ages increase the amount of physical activity done each day," Burton said.



The 10, 15 and 20-minute video options promote interaction between mother and child. The movements help to develop coordination and increase physical activity among children. Burton consulted with medical experts when creating the videos. No equipment is needed for the exercise routines and all workouts are available for free.



About Amy Burton:



Amy Burton is an American Council on Exercise certified personal trainer and certified health coach, with additional training in pre-and post-natal fitness. In partnership with Dr. Sheila Devanesan, Amy co-created Fit4AllMoms, a grant-funded program launched at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. To learn more about Amy's credentials and her story, visit https://backinshapewithbaby.com/.



