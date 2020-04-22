NEWS: IDCC Answers the Call for Mental Health Care During The COVID-19 Emergency with New Teletherapy Services

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Apr 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Interborough Developmental and Consultation Center, or IDCC, is once again responding to the needs of our Brooklyn communities. In these challenging times, the need for mental health services has increased dramatically over the past several weeks due to many feeling anxious and concerned about the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on both their physical health and financial wellbeing.



With most households in New York and across the country in self-isolation or quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families are finding it difficult to access much needed mental health services.



In response to this crisis, Interborough Developmental and Consultation Center, or IDCC, is now offering teletherapy services for those who want to speak with therapists or psychiatrists by phone or through the use of video from the comfort, safety, and privacy of their own home.



Having served the Brooklyn community for 45 years, IDCC's therapists have helped tens of thousands of patients with a variety of mental health services for adults and children. As the current situation makes it difficult for people to safely leave their homes, IDCC has worked closely with the Office of Mental Health (OMH) and other public health organizations to create an infrastructure of services that allow those in need to speak with therapists and psychiatrists via phone and video. These teletherapy services offer those in need the professional mental health care they are looking for - from the comfort of their own home.



"It's important for anyone who needs support during the profoundly traumatic COVID-19 emergency to be able to speak with a mental health professional. With teletherapy, access to the proper services and help is easier than ever before," says IDCC CEO, Dr. Stephen Gersten.



Teletherapy appointments can be scheduled by calling any of the IDCC facilities listed below.

Canarsie 718-272-1600

Coney Island 718-975-4888

Crown Height 718-778-0485

Flatbush 718-375-1200

Williamsburg 718-388-5175



As with all IDCC services, Medicaid, Medicare and most insurances are accepted.



IDCC offers a wide range of programs including mental health, HCBS, CFTSS, Health Homes Care Management and Home-Based Services, all of which are offering teletherapy services. For more information about IDCC, please visit https://www.interborough.org/.



