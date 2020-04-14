NEWS: SimpleNexus Appoints Decorated SaaS Sales Executive Cathleen Schreiner Gates to Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah, Apr 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced the election of senior sales executive Cathleen Schreiner Gates to its board of directors.



Schreiner Gates has been driving accelerated growth at early stage and global software-as-a-service (SaaS) organizations for 35 years. From 2015 to 2019, she served as EVP of sales and marketing at cloud-based mortgage finance technology provider Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI). During her tenure, Ellie Mae spent six consecutive years on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and negotiated a $3.7-billion purchase by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo. Schreiner Gates is CEO of independent consulting firm Trifecta, which she founded in 2009.



"Cathleen's experience helping innovative companies establish leadership positions in their markets makes her an indispensable addition to SimpleNexus' board of directors," said SimpleNexus President and COO Ben Miller. "She brings with her a trove of invaluable operational insights that will play an important role in SimpleNexus' ability to deliver increased value to our partners."



"SimpleNexus has established itself as a forward-thinking digital mortgage firm whose innovations are catapulting technology advancements across the mortgage industry," said Schreiner Gates. "I look forward to helping the success of a company that is changing the future of lending."



Schreiner Gates' accomplishments in the mortgage industry have been recognized by HousingWire magazine, which honored her with its Vanguard and Women of Influence awards, and by Mortgage Professional America, which named her an Elite Woman in Mortgage. She has also been recognized by the Sales Lead Management Association as one of '20 Women Leaders in Business.' Schreiner Gates holds a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and computer technology from Rutgers University.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0414s2p-cs-gates-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Cathleen Schreiner Gates.



Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #peoplemovers #boardappointments



News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.