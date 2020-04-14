NEWS: Global DMS Receives Innovations Award from PROGRESS in Lending for EVO Appraisal Management Software

LANSDALE, Pa., Apr 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based appraisal management software, announced that it has been selected by PROGRESS in Lending for its "Innovations Award," which recognizes companies that have come together to create something truly game-changing for the mortgage space.



As part of its selection process, PROGRESS in Lending scored each applicant's innovation on a weighted scale, looking at its overall industry significance, originality, the positive change it made possible, the intangible efficiencies it now allows, and the hard cost and time savings it enables industry participants to achieve.



Global DMS(R) was recognized for the successful development and roll-out of EVO-Res(TM) - the industry's next-generation appraisal management technology for residential lenders, AMCs, and appraisers. Unlike other platforms on the market, EVO-Res offers state-of-the-art technological advances that shatter the constraints of yesteryear software designs by allowing users to work the way they need to work.



EVO-Res was built with the end-user in mind to provide a customized experience that's roll-based, which includes separate dashboards and task lists to help drive optimal performance. The platform is also 100% configurable down to the field level, allowing clients to tailor all aspects of the software and its functionality to their exact needs in real-time - no development intervention needed.



EVO-Res' numerous features-including its digital forms, custom reporting, and robust appraisal reviews-combined with its powerful workflow automation mean users no longer have to operate additional modules or other software in conjunction with their appraisal management software - thus achieving a streamlined process that saves time and money.



"Through its ease-of-use, configurable design, and unique automation capabilities, EVO-Res provides a significant boost in efficiency through every phase of the appraisal process," said Global DMS COO, Jody Collup. "Global DMS is proud to be recognized for this effort by PROGRESS in Lending and will continue to push the boundaries on appraisal management technology, as we've done for 21 years."



For the complete list of PROGRESS in Lending's Innovations Award winners, please visit: https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2020-innovations-award-winners-are/



About Global DMS:



Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions. The company's solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.



Global DMS solutions include its new EVO-Residential(TM) (EVO-Res) platform for residential lending, EVO-Commercial(TM) (EVO-C) platform for commercial lending, eTrac(R) Enterprise valuation management platform for residential lending, SnapVal(TM) appraisal pricing solution, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex(R), AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS(R)), ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile).



For more information, visit https://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.



