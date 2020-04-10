NEWS: Plantation Dentist Donates One Hundred N95 Masks to the Cleveland Clinic

PLANTATION, Fla., Apr 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, a local dentist has donated one hundred N95 masks to healthcare workers at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Richard Leiderman, a dental specialist in Plantation, donated the masks from his own supply because he is grateful to the healthcare workers.



He said, "We know these healthcare workers on are the frontlines. They are understaffed, overwhelmed and under supplied. We want them to at least have the everyday things they need."



The Cleveland Clinic in Weston began drive-through testing for coronavirus in mid-March despite personal protection equipment (PPE) being in short supply. "To let them or their families get sick because they didn't have enough PPE supplies, is a tragedy," said Dr. Leiderman.



"My family and I just wanted to do something to give back to our community and support our healthcare workers."



Dr. Leiderman first opened his Plantation/Ft. Lauderdale office in 1976. He specializes in the treatment of periodontal disease (gum disease), dental implants and other permanent tooth replacements. His office is currently open to emergency patients only. By remaining open for emergencies, he hopes to help reduce the strain on local emergency rooms and hospitals so they can remain focused on patients with life-threatening cases of coronavirus.



