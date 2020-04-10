NEWS: FREEDOM FIT LAUNCHES FREE COVID-19 At-Home Workouts Filmed Across America in Iconic Outdoor Locations, Available for Free on YouTube

NEW YORK, N.Y., Apr 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Fit (https://freedom.fit) today announced their full-length workouts filmed all across America in beautiful locations would be available for free on their new YouTube channel Freedom Fit, in order to help people worldwide while in quarantine during COVID-19.



About a year ago, husband/wife team, Tyler and Jenny Ford (owners of Freedom.Fit) decided to take the ultimate road trip with their children in their trusty minivan from the west coast to the east coast. Filmmaker Tyler, loves to travel! Sitting for long periods of time is super hard for Jenny. She runs another successful YouTube fitness channel, so they came up with the perfect plan.



As they traveled across America, they stopped to film March (Walking) and Step Workouts at different iconic landmarks in each state, like Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty, Mt. Rushmore, Grand Teton National Park, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, and Monument Valley. When they originally filmed, they never imagined these workouts would be so meaningful to so many during COVID-19!



While filming at different locations, reactions were varied. Texans were super friendly at Cadillac Ranch, bystanders at the Las Vegas Welcome Sign were a little annoyed and baffled with what they were doing, and they almost got arrested at Mt. Rushmore, but it was worth it! Feedback from exercisers all over the world have been phenomenal!



Each full-length workout has been shot with a professional touch, complete with clear audio, clean visuals, and will take exercisers through a muscularly balanced mind/body session. Viewers can choose where they want to "go" each day, even take a "vacation" based on the state they desire. Jenny Ford has been featured in many prominent media outlets and with her approachable demeanor, and easy to follow instructing style, participants will have fun and achieve excellent results while protecting their health.



At this uncertain time, Freedom.fit's small contribution to the world is to release 50 free workouts in each of the 50 States on the new Freedom Fit YouTube channel for participants of all levels.



Learn more at: https://freedom.fit



Here's what a few of those participants have said about the workouts on social media:

* Love the workouts... marching and stepping from the Scottish Highlands. - Rosie Dora

* Oh my goodness I needed this workout "in" Hawaii! I miss travel so much and this made me feel better. - Sarah Carr

* Western Australia here - love your step and marches! Thank you! Stay safe xx - SMc Mc

* I am very much enjoying the March Across America. It is lovely to see beautiful scenery in the background especially when we are on lockdown. I live in the UK, thank you for sharing. - Ellie Moore



To learn more, find the Freedom Fit YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/freedomfit



*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/1nG-gNzWOVE



Media Contact

March and Step Across America Program

Tyler Ford

1-800-567-1776

contact@freedom.fit

https://freedom.fit



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0410s2p-step-and-march-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Filming Step & March Across America Workouts at iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign



News Source: Freedom Fit

Related link: https://freedom.fit

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.