NEWS: Top of Mind takes home AVA Digital Awards platinum, gold for its dynamic creative content for mortgage lenders

ATLANTA, Ga., Mar 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, took home four platinum and four gold awards in the 2020 AVA Digital Awards competition.



AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video productions to websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs and podcasts. Now in its 26th year, the 2020 AVA Digital Awards fielded more than 2,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 23 other countries.



"Top of Mind recognizes that while marketing automation tools can help lenders deliver with speed and efficiency, that's only half the battle. How you attract and speak to your audience is everything," said Top of Mind Chief Creative Officer Sherwood Lawrence. "We take great pride in continuously developing timely, creative content that captures the attention and wins the hearts of consumers at every stage in the homeownership journey."



Top of Mind was recognized for the following entries:



* Around the Neighborhood, a dynamic web animation educating borrowers on factors that could impact the value of a home, from recent nearby home sales to school zones to the typical commute. Produced in Adobe Animate, the video breaks new ground with the way it retrieves property data in real time to dynamically generate unique video content for each user.



* The Journey to Your New Home, an educational web animation that alleviates consumer trepidation around the homebuying process. It explains key documents required to secure a loan and teaches borrowers how to avoid common mistakes that can delay loan applications.



* Markets in a Minute, an interactive landing page that provides a snapshot view of the weekly market trends relevant to home purchase and refinance decisions.



* Tales of Great Interest, a humorous web animation that helps consumers contextualize interest rates and make better-informed decisions.



* The Trick or Treaters, an animated holiday eCard that uses humor and mystery to cut through the noise and keep lender outreach to prospects and customers fresh.



AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization consisting of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations and freelance professionals.



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks ( https://www.topofmind.com ) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower's prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.



