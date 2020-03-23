NEWS: Infrared Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope Now Available from ViewTech Borescopes

TOPPER

By on March 23, 2020 in All Stories Index, Business, Technology

Infrared Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Mar 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ViewTech Borescopes, North America's top seller of Video Borescopes, recently added another video borescope to their lineup. The VJ-3 Infrared (IR) mechanical articulating video borescope can illuminate a dark area or room with IR light, which is undetectable to the human eye. While the VJ-3 IR is mainly used with an infrared light, users can switch to a white LED light if the inspection requires non-infrared lighting.

The VJ-3 IR is available with an insertion tube diameter of 6.0 millimeters and lengths of 1.0 or 2.0 meters. Featuring full four-way articulation, a rugged, liquid-proof design, along with a full one-year warranty, the IR video borescope is rated to see a distance up to 20 meters in total darkness.

The VJ-3 IR is ideal for police, SWAT, military or security operations where undetectable surveillance is necessary or when a white light cannot be used during an application inspection. The easy-to-operate VJ-3 IR also includes a magnetic support base that can assist with inspections. In addition to the VJ-3 Infrared video borescope, ViewTech Borescopes also recently released two other borescope models, the VJ-3 Dual Camera and the VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV).

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/

VIDEO (YouTube):
https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0323s2p-vt-vj3-ir-300dpi.jpg

