NEWS: AutoAccident.com Offers Online Legal Consultations During Sacramento Stay at Home Order

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Mar 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Sacramento County officials issued a "Stay at Home" order in an effort to slow the spread and transmission of COVID-19. The legal order means that all individuals must stay in their residence and leave only for essential activities, notes AutoAccident.com.



Sacramento County residents following Stay at Home Orders have requested a way to communicate with their attorney virtually, just as many are suddenly working from home or communicating with their health care providers remotely.



AutoAccident.com is now offering our personal injury consultations online.



In response to this new demand from the community, the attorneys at AutoAccident.com are now offering free, friendly consultations and case evaluations virtually. Virtual consultations are given over the phone or with a video chat application, allowing anyone with a smartphone, tablet or computer to have a video call in real time.



During this temporary Stay at Home Order, potential clients seeking legal advice may schedule their free consultation by calling 916-921-6400 or may learn more by visiting the virtual injury consultations page here: https://www.autoaccident.com/online-legal-consultations-and-continuing-our-dedication-to-all.html



AUTOACCIDENT.COM is a Sacramento based law firm which focuses exclusively on personal injury law. It was established in 1982.



