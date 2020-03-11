NEWS: After, Inc. just launched its latest whitepaper on Warranty Marketing and Predictive Analytics

NORWALK, Conn., Mar 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- After, Inc., the global leader in Warranty Services since 2005, just announced the launch of its latest whitepaper on Warranty Marketing. The whitepaper, entitled "Optimizing Warranty Marketing with Predictive Analytics" offers readers a playbook of the most effective predictive models and marketing strategies to employ in order to increase revenue and profits in their Warranty Marketing programs.



Over the past 15 years, After, Inc. has mastered the use of predictive analytics in its Warranty Marketing campaigns for top manufacturing brands, helping them achieve higher attachment rates, customer satisfaction, and loyalty.



In its latest whitepaper, After, Inc. shares:

* the three most effective predictive models for warranty marketing

* how these models can be used to maximize revenue and profits, and

* a case study of how After Inc. helped one of the largest appliance manufacturers in the world optimize its warranty marketing programs.



To download a free copy of the whitepaper, click the link: http://afterinc.com/after-inc-whitepaper-how-to-optimize-warranty-marketing-with-predictive-analytics/



About After, Inc.



After, Inc. ( http://afterinc.com/ ) is a global leader in the Warranty Services industry, providing predictive analytics, data-driven marketing strategies, reporting and program administration to some of the world's top brands. After, Inc. helps manufacturers transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue / profit opportunities.



Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. and with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of EPIC Portfolio Group, a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm with over 2,600 employees across the United States.



