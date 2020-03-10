NEWS: LendUS delivers on promise of smart advice, an easy process and super speed with SimpleNexus digital mortgage platform

LEHI, Utah, Mar 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, announced that 90% of loan officers at LendUS now use SimpleNexus to collaborate on loan applications with borrowers and referral partners. LendUS is one of the nation's top 25 lenders, producing north of $5B annually in loan volume.



According to LendUS EVP of Client Services Erin Hamilton, SimpleNexus' ability to bring all loan parties together in one app was a major factor in its successful rollout across nearly 800 employees at 91 branches.



"It's confusing for borrowers to have to juggle multiple logins and visit multiple websites to apply for a loan, upload documents and sign disclosures," Hamilton said. "SimpleNexus corrals the whole process in a single system, helping us deliver on our promise of providing customers with smart advice, an easy process and super speed."



SimpleNexus' disclosure toolset enables borrowers and loan officers to securely review and eSign documents inside the SimpleNexus app, with no additional login and without disruption to the lender's existing disclosure desk processes.



The LendUS team has also benefited from SimpleNexus' ability to create opportunities for loan officers to forge and maintain partner relationships.



"Our loan advisors appreciate the additional communication that SimpleNexus provides to their Realtor partners," explained Hamilton, adding that SimpleNexus' speedy, mobile-driven application process and real-time status updates have helped LendUS become the lender of choice for real estate agents that previously worked with competitors.



"Loan milestone updates keep referral partners in the loop throughout the entire loan process, enabling the referral partner and loan originator to guide the borrower as a team," said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. "At the same time, the app is so easy-to-use and self-contained that borrowers can feel confident uploading documents and even signing disclosures with little or no handholding."



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go. Learn more: https://simplenexus.com/



About LendUS:



Based in Alamo, California, LendUS®, LLC is one of the country's top family-owned and operated private mortgage lenders. LendUS® is the culmination of the uniting of American Eagle Mortgage and RPM Mortgage, two well-established companies with like-minded industry veterans. This unification allows LendUS® to combine the ultra-attentive service of a small firm with the competitive rates and broad product selection of a nationwide lender.



With a focus on providing customers with smart advice and an easy process with super speed, LendUS® currently serves 41 states with an eye on growth. For more information, please visit https://www.lend.us, call 925-295-9300, follow @LendUSLLC on Facebook or follow @lend.us on Instagram.



Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage @LendUSLLC



News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.