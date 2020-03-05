NEWS: Crumley Roberts Begins Its Roar Into the 20s With Its New Vice President of Technology Darrin Edwards

GREENSBORO, N.C., Mar 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Crumley Roberts Executive Strategic Planning Team led by President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Roberts is setting new and aggressive growth goals for the law firm. It is expected that these growth goals will take Crumley Roberts into new areas geographically and into new areas also legally. To best align the firm to meet and exceed these goals, several individuals are now part of the Executive Strategic Planning Team, including the new Vice President of Technology Darrin Edwards.



Darrin holds a BS and MBA in business administration, economics, computer information systems, and management and information systems from High Point University; has 25 years of experience in information technology management, network engineering, database administration, and web design; and has now been with Crumley Roberts for 15 years applying state-of-the-art technology through purpose, passion, and excellence in order to better serve the firm's clients.



As the newest member of the Executive Strategic Planning Team, Darrin's top priorities in leading Crumley Roberts above and beyond the firm's growth goals are to:

* Align technology R&D with the firm's business strategy,

* Bring new technologies to the firm that will increase productivity and enhance the client experience,

* Anticipate the firm's technology needs in advance, and

* Innovate and/or improve new business processes.



As stated by Chris Roberts, "Darrin will now focus on technology and the ways we can bring new technologies to the company that will help us do our jobs in the most productive manner possible."



Crumley Roberts is a 30-year-old consumer-based law firm with offices, partnerships, and affiliations throughout the United States. Led by President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Roberts, along with a team of Executive Vice Presidents and Attorney Shareholders, the law firm remains committed to STANDING UP for its clients, for its communities, and for its employees through legal practice groups and through its numerous programs dedicated to scholarship, safety, wellness, diversity, education, leadership, and the advancement of women that the firm offers through The Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement and Development. Its Brand Promise: "We Are Crumley Roberts and WE STAND UP FOR YOU as we all continue Moving Forward Together."



