NEWS: President Of The National Association Of Buffalo Soldiers And Troopers Motorcycle Clubs, Inc. Proclaims Their ‘National Day Of Service’

CHICAGO, Ill., Mar 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The President of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club (NABSTMC), Nathan 'Motown' Mack has proclaimed March 14, 2020 their National Day of Service, whereby, all 118 Chapters, including their Chapter in South Korea, shall provide community service in their local communities.



Those service efforts will focus on feeding the homeless, visiting Veterans in VA facilities, working with Habitat for Humanity, assisting seniors in senior facilities, and a host of other initiatives in which they can be of service to those in need. On this day, they anticipate more than 50,000 lives will be impacted through their gifts and services.



"We're One Club, One Patch, One Mindset. Let's get out and do good in our hoods," says President, Nathan 'Motown' Mack.



About NABSTMC:



The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Clubs Inc., is the largest African-American motorcycle club in the world. Members ride their motorcycles (iron horses) in honor of the original Buffalo Soldiers who served in the 9th and 10th Cavalry of the U.S. Army from 1866-1944, which was comprised of all African American Soldiers who believed in helping others for the betterment of our country. The NABSTMC's charge is to educate on the rich history of the Buffalo Soldiers, serve their communities, and ride their motorcycles.



