News: LodeStar Integrates with Dark Matter Technologies’ Empower® LOS Platform | CitizenWire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- LodeStar Software Solutions (LodeStar), the leading provider of mortgage closing cost and fee data, today announced that it is integrated with Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®). LodeStar's Closing Cost Calculator is now available in Empower® loan origination system (Empower), developed in conjunction with the Dark Matter Developer Platform.



The Dark Matter Developer Platform enables third-party technology providers to connect their solutions to the Empower® ecosystem, expanding the capabilities available to lenders across the mortgage lifecycle. Through the Developer Platform, LodeStar will deliver fully integrated fee reliance and fee-related compliance tools to lenders using Dark Matter's technology ecosystem.



Founded in 2013 and utilized by thousands of originators nationwide, LodeStar helps mortgage originators effectively manage their third-party closing costs to save both time and money as well as maintaining TRID (TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure Rule) compliance.



"LodeStar is proud to be the first integration partner to use the new Dark Matter Developer Platform," said LodeStar CEO and Co-Founder, Jim Paolino. "Connectivity is one of our core values, and we're excited to launch this new partnership."



"At Dark Matter, we are focused on delivering intelligent, configurable technology that strengthens lenders across the mortgage lifecycle," said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. "By welcoming LodeStar to the Dark Matter Developer Platform, we're expanding the range of capabilities available to lenders seeking to strengthen risk management and compliance across the loan origination process."



For more information about LodeStar or Dark Matter Technologies, please visit their websites.



ABOUT LODESTAR SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS



Founded by Jim Paolino and David Spektor in 2013 in response to the complexities of closing cost disclosures, LodeStar is a privately held firm specializing exclusively in mortgage closing costs. From statewide transfer taxes to granular township-level fees, LodeStar ensures accurate, compliant fee disclosures for every loan, serving as a trusted partner in fee management. Driven by its core values of clarity, community and connectivity, the company helps mortgage lenders across the country drive down mortgage production costs through precise disclosures and reliable services. Learn more at https://www.lodestarss.com/.



ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.



Learn More: https://www.lodestarss.com/

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