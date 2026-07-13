News: HotDeals Releases 2026 Mid-Year Savings Report Highlighting Accelerating Coupon Activity Across Global Markets | CitizenWire

Internal platform data shows savings activity outpaced coupon inventory growth during the first half of 2026, with strong momentum across the U.S. and international markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- HotDeals today released its 2026 Mid-Year Savings Report, highlighting coupon activity and savings trends observed across its global platform during the first half of the year. Based on HotDeals' internal platform data collected between approximately January and mid-July 2026, the report shows continued growth in coupon availability, merchant coverage, and savings activity, with demand for verified discounts increasing faster than the overall supply of coupon codes.



In the United States, the number of merchants available on the HotDeals platform increased from 14,704 to 15,308 (+4.1%), while the platform's coupon inventory expanded from 203,000 to 231,804 active coupon codes (+14.2%). During the same period, savings records generated across the U.S. platform increased from 2.69 million to 7.84 million, representing 191.8% growth.



The report also found that coupon availability on the consumer-facing website expanded significantly. Publicly displayed coupon codes increased from 33,667 to 50,418 (+49.8%), while front-end savings records grew from 125,186 to 212,144 (+69.5%).



One of the report's key findings is that savings activity grew substantially faster than coupon inventory. While the number of available U.S. coupon codes increased by 14.2%, savings records increased by 191.8%, indicating that existing coupon offers were used more frequently across the platform during the first half of the year.



"Our mid-year data suggests consumers are becoming more intentional about seeking savings before making online purchases," said a HotDeals spokesperson. "As coupon availability continues to improve, shoppers appear to be making greater use of verified discounts across a wider range of retailers."



The report also highlights strong momentum across HotDeals' international markets. During the first half of 2026, savings records increased by 1,133% in the United Kingdom, 211% in Germany, 208% in France, and 180% in Australia. Emerging markets also showed continued expansion, with merchant and coupon inventories growing in South Korea, while savings activity more than doubled in Japan and nearly quadrupled in Hong Kong.



In addition, HotDeals observed sustained engagement with its coupon verification feature. Verification activity remained consistently active in the United States throughout the reporting period, with Germany and France also recording strong levels of verification usage, reflecting continued consumer interest in confirming coupon validity before checkout.



The report found that merchant coverage on the U.S. consumer-facing platform remained above 98%, with 15,213 of 15,308 merchants displaying at least one available coupon or promotional offer. This broad coverage helps shoppers access verified savings opportunities across a diverse range of online retailers.



The findings indicate that retailers and consumers alike are entering the second half of 2026 with discount verification as a baseline expectation rather than an occasional benefit - a shift that may reshape how promotional strategies are designed for the upcoming holiday season.



About HotDeals



HotDeals ( https://www.hotdeals.com/ ) is a verified coupon platform where real users test promo codes before they are published. The HotDeals Research Team analyzes consumer savings trends across major shopping events and publishes periodic insights through the HotDeals Consumer Savings Index.



Learn more: https://www.hotdeals.com/



Learn More: https://www.hotdeals.com/

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