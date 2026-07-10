News: HitPaw Launches 6th Anniversary Celebration: Spin to Win Big Prizes and Save Up to 50-percent on AI Tools | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, the global leader in AI-powered creative tools for photo, video, and audio generation, enhancement, and editing, celebrates its 6th Anniversary with exclusive savings of up to 50% off. Whether enhancing photos, restoring videos, or creating AI-powered content, HitPaw empowers creators to bring their ideas to life with intuitive AI tools.



WHY CELEBRATE HITPAW'S 6TH ANNIVERSARY?



HitPaw empowers creators with easy-to-use AI tools for photo, video, and audio enhancement, generation, and editing. Create, enhance, and transform content in just a few clicks.



* HitPaw VikPea (AI Video Enhancer and Generator): Upscale videos to 8K, generate AI videos, stylize footage with AI Video Stylization, and enhance faces using Face Tracking Video Beauty.



* HitPaw FotorPea (AI Photo Enhancer and Generator): Create and enhance images with the new AI Realism Model, plus Auto & Custom Modes for fast or precise editing.



* HitPaw Univd (Video Converter and Compressor): Convert, compress, and edit videos without sacrificing quality for seamless sharing across devices and platforms.



* HitPaw VoicePea (Real-Time AI Voice Changer): Transform voices in real time with realistic AI voice effects for streaming, gaming, content creation, and online communication.



* HitPaw Watermark Remover (AI Watermark and Object Remover): Remove unwanted watermarks, objects, and distractions from photos and videos with ease.



For more information, visit: HitPaw 6th Anniversary Celebration: Up to 50% OFF - https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html



HITPAW 6TH ANNIVERSARY EXCLUSIVE OFFERS - LIMITED TIME



From July 10 to July 31, 2026, users can celebrate HitPaw's 6th Anniversary with exclusive savings on AI tools and bundles.



1---BEST-SELLING SINGLE PRODUCTS - UP TO 35% OFF



Enjoy exclusive anniversary savings on HitPaw's most popular AI desktop software.



* VikPea and FotorPea are available with 35% OFF, delivering powerful AI video and photo enhancement, generation, and editing.



* Univd, VoicePea, and HitPaw Watermark Remover are available with 20% OFF for easier multimedia editing and enhancement.



2---AI TOOL BUNDLES - 50% OFF



Unlock even greater value with HitPaw's exclusive anniversary bundle deals.



* 5-in-1 Bundle offers up to 50% OFF, including VikPea, FotorPea, Univd, VoicePea, and Watermark Remover for all-in-one AI creation.



3---HITPAW ONLINE AI TOOLS - EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF



Enjoy 20% OFF on HitPaw Online Ultra Credits and unlock browser-based AI tools for image and video enhancement, AI generation, and more-no downloads required.



4---LUCKY SPIN GIVEAWAY - EVERY SPIN WINS



Every spin is a guaranteed win! Prizes include an iPhone 17 Pro, $400 Amazon Gift Card, $200 Cash, and 30%, 40%, and 50% OFF coupons.



ABOUT HITPAW



HitPaw is a global provider of AI-powered creative software, offering intelligent solutions for photo, video, audio, and content creation. With advanced AI technology and intuitive design, HitPaw helps users create professional-quality content faster and easier.



Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw - AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions - https://www.hitpaw.com/



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