News: Hillcrest Announces Second Annual UnityFest Celebrating Community, Inclusion, and Belonging | CitizenWire

UnityFest reflects Hillcrest’s longstanding commitment to fostering a culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and connected

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Hillcrest, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in La Verne, will host its second annual UnityFest, bringing together residents, families, employees, volunteers, community partners, and guests on June 26 from 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest campus, 2705 Mountain View Drive, La Verne, CA 91750. Dedicated to connection, celebration, and inclusion, UnityFest celebrates Pride and the spirit of commUnity!



Attendees can enjoy barbecue and music, along with a resource fair, while connecting with neighbors and friends from diverse backgrounds. Aiden Aizumi from PFLAG LA will speak during UnityFest at 12:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Meeting House.



"The strength of Hillcrest comes from its residents, employees, families, and volunteers, who share a commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive, and vibrant place to call home," said Jack Meek, resident and chairman of the Hillcrest Board of Directors. "We look forward to hosting our second annual UnityFest, a celebration of our commitment to being an inclusive, welcoming community where people from all backgrounds can connect, engage, and feel a sense of belonging."



COMMUNITY PARTNERS PARTICIPATING IN UNITYFEST INCLUDE:

La Verne Community Center

Tri City Mental Health

Aging Next

Amada Senior Care

LA County Department of Public Health

Hillcrest Retirement Community

Pomona Valley Pride

Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter

PFLAG LA

Pilgrim Place



UnityFest reflects Hillcrest's longstanding commitment to fostering a culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and connected.



"During this year's Pride Month celebration, we recognize that Pride is not only celebrated in June, but every day, Pride 365. As community partners throughout the Pomona Valley, Pomona Valley Pride is proud to extend our collaboration with Hillcrest in La Verne. Unity Fest celebrates the spirit of community by bringing together people from all walks of life while honoring our intergenerational community, where we continue to learn, grow, and support one another," said Edgar Jacuinde, Program Director of Pomona Valley Pride. "Pomona Valley Pride looks forward to celebrating with Hillcrest in honor of Pride Month and continuing to build spaces where we uplift each other, show support, and strengthen our community every day."



Hillcrest was founded by the same progressive Brethren who established the University of La Verne. As one of the Historic Peace Churches committed to justice, equality, and radical inclusion, it has a legacy of welcoming people of all ages, backgrounds, and orientations.



"We invite our neighbors to join us at UnityFest," said Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hillcrest. "We believe that a strong community is built on meaningful connections and a genuine sense of belonging."



ABOUT HILLCREST



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit https://livingathillcrest.org/.



Learn More: https://liveathillcrest.org/

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