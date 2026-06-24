News: Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with Festive California Dairy-Inspired Recipes | CitizenWire

Real California Milk offers red, white and delicious ways to gather with family and friends this Fourth of July

TRACY, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- As Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, Real California Milk is helping families make the holiday even more memorable with festive recipes featuring wholesome, delicious dairy products made with milk from California family dairy farms, the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced today.



Whether hosting a backyard barbecue, neighborhood gathering or family picnic, these red, white and blue-inspired recipes bring flavor, fun and California dairy goodness to every celebration.



"America's 250th birthday is a milestone worth celebrating with family, friends and great food," said Jennifer Giambroni, Vice President of Communications Services at the CMAB. "These recipes showcase the versatility and quality of Real California dairy products while creating memorable moments around the table."



Featured recipes include:



Red Velvet White Chocolate Shake

A rich and indulgent shake made with California dairy, combining the classic flavors of red velvet cake and creamy white chocolate. This patriotic dessert delivers a smooth, decadent taste and striking red, white, and blue presentation that's as eye-catching as it is delicious.



Red, White & Berry Cheesecake Shake

This creamy shake, made with California dairy, blends rich cheesecake-inspired flavors with fresh berries for a sweet, celebratory treat bursting with bright summer flavor. Smooth, refreshing, and indulgent, it's the perfect dessert for festive gatherings and warm-weather celebrations.



Extreme Summer Smoothie Bowl

A refreshing and vibrant smoothie bowl made with creamy California Greek yogurt and topped with colorful fruit for a festive and nourishing treat. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a light summer dessert, it delivers a delicious balance of freshness, flavor, and eye-catching appeal.



Family Celebration Board

Designed for sharing, this crowd-pleasing board features an assortment of California cheeses and accompaniments, making it the perfect centerpiece for summer gatherings.



California is the nation's leading dairy state, producing high-quality milk and dairy products that help bring families together for celebrations throughout the year. By choosing products bearing the Real California Milk seal, consumers can be confident they are supporting California dairy farm families and enjoying dairy products made with milk from California.



To find these recipes and more Fourth of July inspiration, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com.



ABOUT REAL CALIFORNIA MILK / CALIFORNIA MILK ADVISORY BOARD



The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world.



Connect with the CMAB at https://www.realcaliforniamilk.com/.



Follow on social: Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram, X and Pinterest.

Learn More: https://www.realcaliforniamilk.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.