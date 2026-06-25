News: Simpson Spotlights a More Connected Approach to Memory Care for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month | CitizenWire

WEST GROVE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- As Americans live longer, conversations about positive aging and brain health are becoming increasingly important. During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, Simpson, a family of retirement communities in Pennsylvania, is helping normalize these discussions through educational programs and resources that empower individuals and families to approach memory care with greater understanding, confidence, and hope.



Simpson's Jenner's Pond in West Grove and Simpson Meadows in Downingtown are Life Plan Communities that offer independent living, assisted living, memory care residences, rehabilitation and respite care.



The memory care programming at both communities has earned the prestigious Comfort Matters(r) accreditation, marking Simpson the first provider in Pennsylvania and one of only 43 worldwide to achieve the distinction. The accreditation recognizes Simpson's commitment to providing person-directed dementia care that prioritizes comfort, dignity, and emotional well-being for individuals living with dementia.



At Simpson Meadows, memory care residents regularly take part in group outings, such as attending a recent Philadelphia Phillies game, fishing at a local fish hatchery, bowling, and miniature golf, led by Executive Director Tim McCracken.



"One of the things that's very important at Simpson Meadows is fostering and cultivating a community that isn't segregated by where people are in their lives. Residents from our memory care neighborhood are invited to join us on our outings and community events," said McCracken.



From daily engagement and social connection to family education and specialized support, Simpson's approach helps reduce fear and stigma while giving families practical guidance for the road ahead.



"Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia touch millions of families, including my own," said Dr. Carol McKinley, President and CEO of Simpson. "Through the thoughtful care and programming in our Simpson communities, we provide reassurance to residents and family members. We want to help people see memory support as part of the continuum of healthy aging and an opportunity to enhance safety, engagement, and quality of life. Greater understanding leads to better care, stronger support, and more compassionate communities for those living with dementia and the people who care for them."



As part of its person-directed care model, Simpson communities use Amba, a passive, AI-enabled health monitoring solution that provides insights to help identify and prevent infections, falls, and hospitalizations. Because the technology does not record video or audio, it supports resident privacy while delivering meaningful health data.



The HeyAmba interface is accessible on a phone or tablet and allows care teams to quickly obtain resident updates through simple questions. For example, caregivers can review a resident's sleep score from the previous night, track changes over time, and identify emerging patterns that may indicate a health concern. This passive monitoring helps support timely interventions while allowing residents to maintain their preferred daily routines.



McCracken said Amba serves as an extension of the Simpson care team, helping team members spend more time focused on resident care while also identifying changes that may signal elevated risk of falls or infections. Simpson also uses HeyAmba's data to keep families informed and provide valuable insights for clinicians.



"It's a continuation of our care philosophy," McCracken said. "By alerting us when a resident gets out of bed, we can intervene and potentially prevent a fall. We can also monitor behavioral changes that may signal an infection before symptoms develop."



Together, Simpson's accredited memory care programming, family education, and supportive technology reflect a broader commitment to helping residents live with dignity, connection, and comfort at every stage of aging.



ABOUT SIMPSON



Since 1865, Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Pennsylvania area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs): Simpson House, Simpson Meadows and Jenner's Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown; as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. The organization is dedicated to providing elders from diverse backgrounds with more amenities, better services, improved care, and a higher quality of life in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings.



For more information, visit https://www.simpsonsenior.org/.

Learn More: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

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