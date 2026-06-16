News: Friday Harbor expands AI pre-underwriting to condo and manufactured home loans | CitizenWire

Expansion helps lenders navigate two of mortgage lending's most documentation-intensive property categories

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced new capabilities for condominium and manufactured home loans that enable lenders to evaluate property-specific eligibility requirements before files reach underwriting.



Condo and manufactured home loans, which together account for nearly 8% of mortgage originations, present unique eligibility requirements that often fall outside the standard mortgage workflow. As a result, lenders frequently rely on specialized reviews that can add time and complexity to the origination process.



Condo reviews can require lenders to evaluate project questionnaires, budgets, insurance coverage, reserve funding and other project-level documentation. Manufactured home loans often involve additional eligibility requirements related to titling, foundation standards and property classification. Both scenarios introduce complexity that can increase review times and create additional work for production and underwriting teams.



Friday Harbor evaluates property-related documentation alongside borrower information as part of its AI pre-underwriting process. Rather than reviewing individual documents in isolation, the platform analyzes information across the loan file and compares it against investor eligibility requirements to identify property-related issues, documentation gaps and potential eligibility concerns.



"Condo and manufactured home loans are a great example of why AI pre-underwriting needs to understand the entire loan file, not just a handful of documents," said Theo Ellis, founder and CEO of Friday Harbor. "A borrower can be perfectly qualified and still run into property eligibility issues. Friday Harbor helps lenders identify those issues before they slow down the transaction."



Lenders can learn more about Friday Harbor or request a demo at https://fridayharbor.ai.



About Friday Harbor



Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.



Learn More: https://fridayharbor.ai/

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