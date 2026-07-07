News: National Postdoctoral Association Announces Inaugural Institutional Policy Awards, Releases Policy Report | CitizenWire

New program celebrates 12 institutions advancing the postdoctoral experience; national report tracks progress, concerns

BETHESDA, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) today announced the recipients of its inaugural Institutional Policy Awards, recognizing twelve institutions that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to advancing the postdoctoral experience, along with its 2026 Institutional Policy Report, tracking national trends affecting the postdoc community.



The 2026-2027 NPA Institutional Policy Award recipients are:



* Boston Children's Hospital

* Cleveland Clinic Research

* Gladstone Institutes

* Los Alamos National Laboratory

* Massachusetts Institute of Technology

* NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

* NYU Grossman School of Medicine

* Temple University

* University of Alabama at Birmingham

* University of Texas Medical Branch

* Van Andel Institute

* Virginia Commonwealth University



"Today, for the first time, we make a record of who stands out in their alignment with accepted recommendations for postdoctoral excellence - ultimately not to separate them from other outstanding institutions, but to bind our whole community through shared knowledge," said Thomas P. Kimbis, executive director and chief executive officer of the NPA.



The inaugural awardees represent approximately five percent of NPA member institutions and were selected for their outstanding overall alignment with the revised Recommended Postdoctoral Policies and Practices (RPPP). Their recognition reflects sustained institutional commitment across the broad range of policies that shape the postdoctoral experience - from appointment and compensation practices to mentoring, professional development, career preparation, and institutional support.



"At its core, these awards reflect a simple idea: if we want to improve the postdoctoral experience nationally, we need to recognize and learn from institutions that are helping lead the way," said Andrea Pereyra, M.D., Ph.D., chair, NPA board of directors. "By doing so, we not only celebrate their commitment, but also help elevate practices that can inform and inspire progress across the broader postdoctoral community."



The awards represent the culmination of four years of work by NPA staff and volunteers to develop the first known national initiative at this scale, recognizing institutional excellence in the postdoctoral community. The inaugural dozen awardees comprise a remarkably diverse group: large and small; universities, national laboratories, and institutes; ranging from east and west, north and south.



The institutions honored today for their work have significant alignment with NPA policy recommendations when viewed across the full set within the RPPP, although none have completed their work. "We're not here to celebrate the perfect," said Kimbis. "No organization is perfect. But we do see some making important, translatable progress in critical areas - and that's worth celebrating."



Complementing the awards, the 2026 NPA Institutional Policy Report analyzes institutional policy data available nowhere else from more than 100 organizations nationwide and provides trends, findings and recommendations. This broad view shows important gains, but also reveals a postdoctoral community at a critical juncture, facing intensifying economic pressures, persistent inequities in benefit distribution, and a structural gap in career outcome tracking that threatens the U.S. research pipeline.



Together, the RPPP, Institutional Policy Report, and Institutional Policy Awards create an integrated framework of recommendations, benchmarking, and recognition designed to help institutions understand emerging needs, measure progress, identify opportunities for improvement, and share successful approaches across the postdoctoral community.



"We celebrate leading institutions today in the context of national trends we have been tracking for more than a decade. Where we see excellence and accomplishment, we also recognize the hard work ahead to elevate the postdoctoral experience where it belongs," said Kimbis.



In the coming months, the NPA will recognize additional institutions demonstrating exceptional achievement in specific areas of postdoctoral policy and practice. The association will also develop practical resources - including best practices, implementation guides, and lessons learned - to help institutions support postdoctoral scholars nationwide.



"Improving the postdoctoral experience is a community effort," said Erin Heckler, Ph.D., vice chair, NPA board of directors. "The NPA, recognizing the work of these institutions as examples of policies and practices, shares what progress is possible for everyone."



About the National Postdoctoral Association:



The NPA is a national charitable and educational nonprofit association headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, that seeks to improve the postdoctoral experience by supporting a culture of inclusive connection. Individuals seeking to support NPA and its charitable mission, please visit https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/donate.



Learn More: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/

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