News: HitPaw Launches VikPea V5.4.0 With New AI Video Stylization, Face Tracking Beauty and Smart Import | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in AI-powered multimedia solutions, today announced the release of HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0, the latest upgrade to its AI video enhancement and creation platform. This version introduces an all-new AI Video Stylization feature, smarter Face Tracking Beauty, expanded video import capabilities, and several core AI model improvements, making professional-quality video enhancement and creation faster, easier, and more accessible than ever.



WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW VIKPEA V5.4.0?



1---AI Video Stylization



VikPea introduces AI Video Stylization, enabling users to transform standard footage into stylized videos with preset or prompt-based controls while preserving motion consistency.



Key benefit: quickly generates cinematic-style videos such as Cyberpunk, Ghibli-inspired, and Van Gogh-style visuals from existing footage.



2---Face Tracking Video Beauty Upgrade



The upgraded Video Beauty module adds Face Tracking technology that locks enhancement effects onto a selected face, maintaining consistency even in multi-person or moving scenes.



Key benefit: prevents beauty effects from shifting or flickering in vlogs, interviews, and livestream content.



3---Smart Video Import (Link & DVD Support)



Users can now import videos via YouTube or TikTok URLs for automatic detection, as well as from DVD or Blu-ray sources, for quick access and further enhancement.



Key benefit: simplifies content ingestion from online sources and physical media into a single workflow.



4---AI Generative Model with Text Enhancement



The AI Generative Model now improves text clarity during enhancement, reducing blur and distortion of subtitles, captions, and on-screen text.



Key benefit: ensures readable text in tutorials, presentations, and archived footage.



5---Faster Portrait Restoration & Improved Video Stabilization



VikPea V5.4.0 delivers up to 20% faster export speeds in portrait restoration and improved stabilization for smoother results in handheld and high-motion videos.



Learn more: https://www.hitpaw.com/vikpea-video-enhancer.html



COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING



HitPaw VikPea V5.4.0 supports both Windows and macOS, making it easy for all creators to get started. Download the latest version and subscribe from just $43.19/month.



Save more with exclusive discounts on Yearly and Perpetual plans:



* Purchase HitPaw VikPea for Windows https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-vikpea.html



* Purchase HitPaw VikPea for Mac https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-vikpea-mac.html



ABOUT HITPAW



HitPaw is a leading innovator in AI-powered multimedia solutions. Its intuitive software helps creators enhance videos, edit photos, transform audio, and generate AI-powered content with ease. Trusted by millions of users worldwide, HitPaw continues to make professional creative technology accessible to everyone.



Learn more at: https://www.hitpaw.com/



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Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

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