News: The Mortgage Collaborative launches TMC Healthcare Cooperative to give lender members and preferred partners control over rising healthcare costs | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, has launched the TMC Healthcare Cooperative, a self-funded medical program open to all TMC lender members and preferred partners. Developed in partnership with CCIG, a Colorado-based employee benefits firm, the program gives vendors, community banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers a way to fund their own health claims as a group, share risk through a captive structure and access institutional-grade stop-loss coverage, replacing the fully insured carrier model where rate increases arrive at renewal with no explanation and no recourse.



"Mortgage lenders have for too long been paying into a system that offers nothing in return when claims run well," said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. "For an IMB without the scale of a large institution, for example, that means absorbing rate increases year after year with no transparency into what's driving costs and no path to a better outcome. The TMC Healthcare Cooperative changes that equation for our entire network, giving members and partners the purchasing power, the claims visibility and the risk-sharing structure that large employers take for granted, delivered through the trust and community TMC has already built."



In a fully insured plan, premiums go to a national carrier regardless of healthcare usage. The TMC Healthcare Cooperative replaces this with a group captive model: participants pool risk and fund their claims, so money stays within the group. A captive layer spreads risk; a tough claims year for one participant doesn't necessarily raise that participant's renewal cost. Stop-loss coverage caps big claims, protecting members from high costs. Surpluses from better-than-expected claims are returned to participants rather than retained by an insurance carrier.



For depository institutions like community banks and credit unions, the program covers all employees, not just mortgage staff. It pairs this with plan partners for administration, pharmacy and stop-loss coverage, selected through evaluation. A committee of TMC lender members vetted these partners to ensure the program matches industry-specific costs, workforce traits and business cycles. Participants see their claims data, control plan design and share best practices with peers.



The TMC Healthcare Cooperative is for organizations with 51+ employees; smaller options are upcoming. Members should start 180 days before renewal with a short interest form, then a 30-minute intro. Interested parties share census and claims data for cost comparison. Participation is exclusive to the TMC community.



Lender members and preferred partners can complete the interest form at https://benefits.thinkccig.com/ or contact their TMC member benefits advocate. Organizations interested in joining TMC may contact referrals@mtgcoop.com.



About The Mortgage Collaborative



The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit https://mortgagecollaborative.com/.



About CCIG



Founded in Greenwood Village, Colo., in 1985, CCIG has won repeated recognition as one of the nation's leading independent insurance brokers, offering personal and commercial property and casualty insurance, as well as risk engineering services and health benefit plans for employers.



CCIG's 80 personal and business insurance professionals take pride in designing custom-tailored solutions to protect our clients' property, valuables and all of their exposures to risk. CCIG's Private Client Services group concentrates exclusively on the specialized needs of individuals and families with substantial assets.

Learn More: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com

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