News: Industrial Manufacturing Sector Posts 8.72% Q2 Growth as June Planned Projects Reach 162 | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads' June 2026 report on planned capital project spending shows continued momentum in the Industrial Manufacturing sector, with 162 new projects tracked with Q2 quarter growth of 8.72%. The Firm's research, which spans North American facility expansions, new plant construction, and major equipment modernization efforts, identified 20 projects valued at $100 million or more, led by a $5 billion manufacturing and warehouse campus planned by Convalt Energy, Inc. in Gallup, NM.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type

* Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 147 New Projects

* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 65 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity

* New Construction - 49 New Projects

* Expansion - 51 New Projects

* Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 91 New Projects

* Plant Closings - 11 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location (Top 10 States)

* Texas - 11

* Indiana - 10

* Michigan - 9

* Wisconsin- 9

* New York - 8

* Ohio - 8

* Tennessee - 8

* Virginia - 8

* California - 7

* Alabama - 6

* Iowa - 6



INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES IN DEMAND



In the month of June, identified industrial manufacturing project managers are procuring the following equipment:



92%: Compressed Air Systems



89%: Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Lift Trucks, Lighting, HVAC Equipment



80% to 83%: Mechanical Construction, Networking/Security Equipment, Conveyors, Cranes and Hoists



78%: Loading Dock Equipment, Fire Protection Equipment



72%: Air Emissions Control Equipment



66%: Control Systems and Instrumentation, Packaging Equipment, Manufacturing Equipment, Heat Exchangers



47%: Floor Coatings



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of June, our research team identified 20 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Convalt Energy, Inc., who is planning to invest $5 billion for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse campus in GALLUP, NM. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in multiple phases.



TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS



PENNSYLVANIA:

Steel company is planning to invest $3 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in BRADDOCK, PA. Construction is expected to start in late 2026, with completion slated for 2029.



MASSACHUSETTS:

Metal parts mfr. is planning to invest $1.3 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in DEVENS, MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



KANSAS:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $1 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in WICHITA, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



MONTANA:

Aerospace component mfr. is planning to invest $800 million for the construction of a 2 million sf manufacturing facility in GREAT FALLS, MT. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2026, with completion of phase I slated for late 2027.



CALIFORNIA:

Startup recycled paper product mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in MODESTO, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



INDIANA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a 130,000 sf processing facility in WHITESTOWN, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



SOUTH CAROLINA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $119 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2027.



TENNESSEE:

Towing and recovery equipment mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the construction of a 200,000 sf manufacturing facility in OOLTEWAH, TN. Construction is expected to start in late Summer 2026.



DELAWARE:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $100 million for the construction of a 138,000 sf laboratory, processing, and office facility in GLASGOW, DE. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



INDIANA:

Wire and cable mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for a 143,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility at 7950 Rockville Rd. in INDIANAPOLIS, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.



Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.



Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.



Learn more:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/



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