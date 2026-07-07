News: Two Senior Experts Share an Insider’s Guide to Confident Aging in New eBook, ‘A Good Life Anywhere’ | CitizenWire

Written by a long-term care ombudsman and a nationally recognized expert on ageism, the eBook offers practical guidance on care options, advocacy, and quality of life

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- 3rd3rd Marketing, the "Un-Senior Living Agency" that challenges ageism in marketing, and Hillcrest Senior Living, announced the launch of "A Good Life Anywhere," a new eBook designed to empower older adults and their families to make informed decisions about care, community, and quality of life.



Coauthored by Beverly Gianna, a long-term care ombudsman in Louisiana and a graduate of the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and Cynthia Thurlow, founder and CEO of 3rd3rd Marketing and a recognized expert on ageism in branding and communications, the eBook sets itself apart with the unique perspectives of its authors and provides an insider's perspective on the senior living journey.



Both women are experienced professionals and members of the generation they serve, bringing together professional expertise and personal understanding of the opportunities and challenges that accompany aging.



The guide explores the full spectrum of senior living and care options while helping readers evaluate communities, advocate for quality care, explore alternatives, and access resources that support independence and well-being.



Hillcrest is home to nearly 400 residents, many of whom are solo agers and living independently, across its 50-acre continuing care retirement campus in southern California.



"We often talk to prospective residents about when is the right time to move and how to do it," said Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hillcrest. "A Good Life Anywhere is an excellent guidebook for the next step in the journey, as it outlines how to choose the right community, explore alternatives, advocate for quality care, and understand the role of the local ombudsman."



"Living in a senior community or nursing home should never mean losing one's sense of purpose," said Gianna. "My work as an ombudsman, combined with my education and lived experience, has shown me how important it is for older adults to feel seen, heard, respected, and engaged in life. We hope readers will find both practical guidance and encouragement in A Good Life Anywhere."



Beyond her formal role, Gianna is a passionate educator and local champion for older adults. She regularly speaks with families and community members, as well as with law and medical schools, about care options and future planning. One of her passions is helping future professionals understand the many ways aging intersects with their work.



Thurlow brings more than 30 years of experience in branding, advertising, and strategic leadership. As founder and CEO of 3rd3rd Marketing, known as the "Un-Senior Living Agency," she helps organizations recognize and overcome age-based assumptions that often shape branding, hiring, customer engagement, and communications.



"People want to be understood by their values, aspirations, and experiences, not reduced to a number," said Thurlow. "Our goal with this eBook is to provide practical information that empowers older adults and their families to make decisions with confidence and clarity."



"A Good Life Anywhere" is available at https://www.livingathillcrest.org/ebooks/.



ABOUT 3RD3RD MARKETING



3rd3rd Marketing is the "Un-Senior Living Agency," partnering with senior living communities and mission-driven aging services organizations globally. By dismantling stereotypes and replacing them with aspirational narratives, 3rd3rd helps organizations build authentic connections, increase engagement, and achieve lasting impact. For more information, visit: https://3rd3rd.com/.



ABOUT HILLCREST



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: https://www.livingathillcrest.org/.

Learn More: https://3rd3rd.com/

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