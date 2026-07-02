News: New Cadence Healthcare Welcomes Dr. Karen Rasmussen as Third Physician, Reuniting Three Doctors from the Same Long Beach Residency Program | CitizenWire

Dr. Rasmussen joins founding physician Dr. Cordelia Sotelo and Dr. Jasia Hu in August 2026 - all three trained at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center's family medicine residency program

LONG BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- New Cadence Healthcare, a membership-based primary care practice in Long Beach, today announced that Dr. Karen Rasmussen will join the practice as its third physician beginning August 2026. Dr. Rasmussen is a board-certified family physician who has cared for patients in Southern California for more than a decade.



Since 2011, she has practiced comprehensive outpatient family medicine at Optum's Orange County location in Los Alamitos. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of California, Irvine, where she was part of the Campuswide Honors Program and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. She then completed her medical degree at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine before returning to Southern California to complete her family medicine residency at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, the same program where Dr. Sotelo and Dr. Hu trained.



Her arrival brings capacity for up to 300 new patients to a practice model that caps each physician's panel at 300 - roughly one-fifth the load carried by physicians in traditional insurance-based primary care.



"I am joining New Cadence because I want to be able to practice medicine the way it should be practiced," said Dr. Rasmussen. "Longer visits that aren't rushed, better availability, responding promptly to patients when they reach out, and taking the time to actually get to know them. These things are just not possible within the system most primary care physicians operate in today."



Dr. Rasmussen joins founder Dr. Cordelia Sotelo and Dr. Jasia Hu at the practice's Bellflower Boulevard office. Dr. Sotelo's panel is currently full; Dr. Hu, who joined in December 2025, continues to accept new patients.



"Karen is exactly the kind of physician we built this practice for," said Dr. Cordelia Sotelo, founder of New Cadence Healthcare. "She's experienced, deeply patient-centered, and as committed as we are to the idea that primary care should be a relationship - not a 7-minute transaction. And there's something meaningful about the three of us coming from the same residency program. We share a foundation of how we were trained to care for patients."



Patients interested in establishing care with Dr. Rasmussen can learn more at https://newcadencehealthcare.com/ and call the office at 562-248-2999 to sign up.



New Cadence memberships include appointments that fit your schedule, a direct line to your care team where you are able to reach out to us anytime by phone or through a secure online patient portal with same-day or next-day replies, and care coordination with specialists.



About New Cadence Healthcare



New Cadence Healthcare is a membership-based primary care practice located at 1777 N Bellflower Blvd, Suite 210, in Long Beach, California. The practice was founded by Dr. Cordelia Sotelo to offer an alternative to the time-constrained primary care most patients experience inside the insurance system. Each New Cadence physician caps their panel at 300 patients, allowing for longer visits, direct access, and a deeper patient-physician relationship.



Dr. Karen Rasmussen is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.



Learn More: https://newcadencehealthcare.com/

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