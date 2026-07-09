News: LitMedia Integrates Seedance 2.5: Native 30-Second 4K AI Video Generation for Professional Content Creation | CitizenWire

HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- LitMedia has launched Seedance 2.5 on its AI content platform. This update allows creators to generate 30-second 4K AI videos, use multimodal reference inputs, and edit videos precisely within one workflow. The integration brings ByteDance's latest AI video model to LitMedia, addressing the growing demand for longer, production-ready AI videos across marketing, entertainment, education, and digital media.



Seedance 2.5, introduced by ByteDance on June 23, 2026, enhances AI video generation with longer native videos, higher resolution, and flexible editing. As AI video adoption continues to grow, creators increasingly demand longer videos, consistent quality, and more efficient production workflows, moving beyond short clips toward polished, production-ready content.



"AI video creation is evolving. Creators now expect more than great visuals. They want longer videos, better resolution, and efficient workflows," said a spokesperson for LitMedia. "By bringing Seedance 2.5 to LitMedia, we're giving creators access to advanced AI video capabilities within a unified platform, helping them turn ideas into finished content more efficiently."



Native 30-Second AI Videos in Up to 4K Resolution



Seedance 2.5 can generate native 30-second AI videos in a single generation while supporting up to 4K visual quality. Instead of stitching together multiple short clips, creators can produce longer, more coherent videos with consistent characters, lighting, movement, and environments.



This extended generation capability makes AI video better suited for advertising, brand storytelling, product demonstrations, educational content, and cinematic productions.



Expanded Multimodal Reference Support



Seedance 2.5 supports up to 50 multimodal reference inputs, allowing creators to combine images, videos, and audio to guide generation. This expanded capacity provides greater control over character identity, visual style, scene composition, and narrative consistency.



Precise Video Editing Without Starting Over



The model introduces region-based video editing, allowing creators to modify specific areas of an existing video instead of regenerating the entire sequence. This targeted editing workflow reduces iteration time while preserving successful scenes.



Multilingual Creation for Global Content Production



Seedance 2.5 supports multilingual prompts across major languages, including Chinese, English, Malay, Indonesian, Spanish, Thai, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, among others, making AI video creation more accessible for global creators and cross-border content production.



Bringing the Latest AI Video Technology to LitMedia



The integration of Seedance 2.5 further expands LitMedia's multimodal AI ecosystem, which combines AI image generation, AI video creation, AI audio, AI lip sync, AI music generation, and Infinite Canvas within a unified creative workspace.



By bringing these tools together on one platform, LitMedia streamlines end-to-end multimedia production while giving creators access to longer-form, high-resolution AI video generation. As AI video technology continues to evolve, features such as native 30-second video generation, 4K output, extensive multimodal references, and targeted editing are helping move AI video from experimental use toward professional production.



Seedance 2.5 is available on LitMedia beginning July 10, 2026.



Learn more at https://www.litmedia.ai/.



About LitMedia



LitMedia is an all-in-one AI content creation platform that brings together AI image generation, video creation, audio, lip sync, music generation, and collaborative creative tools in a single workspace. By integrating top AI models, LitMedia helps creators and businesses produce high-quality multimedia content more efficiently.



Learn More: https://www.litmedia.ai/

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