News: Friday Harbor becomes first mortgage technology provider to receive AI governance compliance attestation from Brody Gapp | CitizenWire

Independent compliance review introduces new standard for evaluating AI in mortgage origination

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, is the first mortgage technology provider to receive an AI governance compliance attestation from mortgage banking and financial services law firm Brody Gapp LLP.



The attestation follows a formal compliance review of Friday Harbor's platform, which uses AI to analyze borrower documents, appraisal files and product guidelines to calculate qualifying income, identify potential issues and guide resolution paths before loans reach underwriting. Brody Gapp's review included analysis of fair lending applicability, adverse action considerations, model governance, vendor risk management, data governance, internal controls and examination readiness.



As lenders rapidly adopt artificial intelligence across the origination process, many are still developing frameworks to evaluate how these tools fit within existing compliance, risk management and vendor oversight expectations. Brody Gapp's attestation introduces a new approach for governing AI-driven mortgage technologies as these capabilities become increasingly embedded across mortgage platforms and workflows.



"AI is being deployed across the mortgage lifecycle faster than most institutions can evaluate it," said James Brody, founder and managing partner of Brody Gapp LLP. "Our goal is to help lenders and technology providers establish stronger governance, documentation and compliance readiness as these tools become more widely adopted."



For lenders, the attestation provides an additional layer of assurance when assessing AI vendors. For Friday Harbor, it reinforces the company's position as an early leader in applying AI to improve loan quality and operational efficiency while supporting compliant lending practices. The attestation is expected to serve as a model for future AI governance reviews across the mortgage industry.



"Lenders don't just need innovation. They need confidence that the technology they're adopting will stand up to regulatory scrutiny," said Theo Ellis, founder and CEO of Friday Harbor. "Being first to complete this process gives our customers a clear signal that Friday Harbor is built with that standard in mind."



About Friday Harbor



Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.



About Brody Gapp LLP



Brody Gapp LLP is a national law firm serving mortgage banks, credit unions, servicers, brokers and financial services companies. The firm provides legal and compliance counsel across mortgage regulation, litigation, risk management, audit response, licensing and corporate governance. Founded by attorneys James Brody, Ron Gapp and Ashley Jumpp, Brody Gapp LLP combines deep industry experience with a practical, business-focused approach to helping clients navigate an evolving regulatory landscape. For more information, visit www.brodygapp.com.



Learn More: https://fridayharbor.ai/

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