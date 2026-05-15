News: Click n’ Close expands Whole Loan Trading division with engagement of Christy Soukhamneut and Launch Point Advisory Group | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, announced strategic engagement of Christy Soukhamneut and Launch Point Advisory Group to support the expansion of its Whole Loan Trading division. The move is part of a broader initiative to grow Click n' Close's secondary market presence and offer whole loan trading opportunities across its government and specialty loan programs.



Click n' Close has built a secondary market platform supported by direct relationships with Ginnie Mae and private investors, in-house servicing and a diversified product mix that includes FHA, VA, USDA, One-Time Close construction and Section 184 loans. The Whole Loan Trading expansion is designed to deepen those capabilities, broaden the company's institutional and correspondent investor network and create more consistent execution options for its partners.



"Growing our Whole Loan Trading business is an important component to the future growth of Click n' Close," said Ian Kimball, president of Click n' Close. "We have the loan programs, the investor relationships and the operational infrastructure to support meaningful volume. This engagement is about putting the right expertise in place to accelerate that growth and make Click n' Close a go-to whole loan trading partner in the government market."



Soukhamneut will work directly with Click n' Close's leadership team to drive the whole loan trading initiative, focusing on expanding correspondent relationships, identifying whole loan execution opportunities across CNC's product mix and developing the infrastructure needed to scale volume. Launch Point Advisory Group will support the broader strategic effort by bringing additional resources and secondary-market expertise to the engagement.



"Click n' Close has the right pieces in place to build a strong whole loan trading business," Soukhamneut said. "The product breadth, investor access and operational foundation are there. The opportunity is in connecting those assets with the right buyers and creating a consistent, scalable execution process. That's where I'm focused."



Soukhamneut brings nearly three decades of mortgage banking experience. She has held senior leadership roles at Flagstar Bank, Texas Capital Bank, Certainty Home Loans and Bank of America and has provided advisory and board-level service to STRATMOR Group, Freddie Mac, Voxtur and TRAiNED. Most recently, she served as chief lending officer at University Federal Credit Union, overseeing the institution's entire lending operation. Recognized as a thought leader in correspondent lending and secondary market strategy, Soukhamneut currently serves on the board of directors of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Texas and has previously served on Freddie Mac's Board of Advisors.



Correspondent lenders and secondary market partners interested in whole loan trading opportunities with Click n' Close are encouraged to connect with Christy Soukhamneut at Christy@clicknclose.com or their Click n' Close Correspondent Account Executive at clicknclosecorrespondent.com/about.



About Click n' Close, Inc.



Click n' Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and originators through its wholesale, correspondent and retail channels. The company is an industry leader in proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) programs and a recognized leader in One-Time Close construction lending across conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and Section 184 programs. Through its 1st Tribal Lending division-the nation's largest originator and servicer of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans-Click n' Close extends its commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities nationwide.



In operation since 1959, Click n' Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Backed by a strong financial foundation, Click n' Close has the balance sheet and warehouse capacity to support and scale its specialized loan programs, providing consistent access to capital and reliable execution for its partners. By maintaining direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors and servicing its loan programs in-house, the company delivers dependable liquidity, loan salability and an enhanced borrower experience.



Learn more at https://clicknclose.com.



Learn More: https://www.clicknclose.com/

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