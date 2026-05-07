News: AgingIN Opens Registration for Longevity Pre-Summit and 2026 Conference ‘Peak Purpose: Redefining How We Live and Age’ | CitizenWire

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- AgingIN, a national leader advancing innovation in eldercare, has opened registration for its highly anticipated annual conference, "Peak Purpose: Redefining How We Live and Age." The event will explore the impact of how people-first living improves care and strengthens culture while helping organizations perform better.



Designed for frontline care team members to executives across independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and PACE programs, the AgingIN 2026 conference includes practical learning and actionable strategies that can be applied immediately.



"Many of us got started in aging services because we care. Learning more person-centered strategies will help us lead more clearly, and be more aligned and better equipped to put people, not systems, at the center of our care," said Susan Ryan, AgingIN CEO.



This year's pre-conference experience, "The Longevity Summit: Living Longer, Living Better," is headlined by keynote speaker Dr. Shelly Chadha of the World Health Organization, who will spotlight advancements and collaborative solutions to close the gap between healthspan and lifespan.



Throughout the summit, thought leaders, practitioners, and researchers will explore transformative approaches to well-being, integrated care models, and the role of innovation in extending quality of life for aging populations.



AgingIN encourages members of the media to register for complimentary access to key sessions, speakers, and insights shaping the future of aging services.



Registration is now open. To learn more and secure your spot, visit: https://aginginnovation.org/events/annual-conference/.



Additional details, including the conference microsite and full agenda, will be released soon.



ABOUT AGINGIN



AgingIN is a global nonprofit dedicated to being the catalyst for person-directed living and empowered cultures in the community of one's choice. Their consulting, technical assistance, and education services empower aging services providers to implement lasting change and transformation that is meaningful and measurable. Formerly known as the Center for Innovation, AgingIN was born from the merging of two of the most influential voices in eldercare transformation: Pioneer Network and THE GREEN HOUSE® Project. For more information, visit: https://aginginnovation.org/.

Learn More: https://aginginnovation.org/

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