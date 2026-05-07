News: Hillcrest Expands and Connects Community Living in La Verne with Gateway Neighborhood Project, Adding Seven New Homes | CitizenWire

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Hillcrest, a senior living community in La Verne, is expanding and connecting its campus with the addition of the Gateway Project. The project includes a walkway connecting its east and west campuses, a new neighborhood of single-family homes, and the renovation of three existing homes.



The additions are designed to enhance everyday life in the community by adding direct pedestrian access between dining, wellness, and residential areas at Hillcrest. The zoning changes were unanimously approved by the La Verne City Council in March and mark the culmination of 80 years of planning and development to geographically unify the 50-acre campus.



"This project has been part of Hillcrest's long-term planning and marks a key milestone in our long-term vision of community living," said Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hillcrest. "It brings both sides of our campus together and creates a stronger sense of connection for residents, thus becoming a Gateway to each other."



As the senior housing industry prepares to handle the Silver Tsunami, with an estimated 10,000 baby boomers retiring daily, Hillcrest is experiencing increasing demand for independent living options in the San Gabriel Valley. With over 20 acres of vacant property, the community is well-positioned for growth and relevance as older adults seek retirement housing options.



The Gateway neighborhood will feature seven single-family homes designed for residents who want a low-maintenance lifestyle with access to on-campus services and independent living. Each residence will offer approximately 1,600 square feet, two-car garages, and modern layouts, including open-concept kitchens and single-level floor plans.



"The Gateway homes are ideally located within the Hillcrest community, central to the fitness center and our Meeting House. If you're downsizing from a considerably larger home but are still looking for active, vibrant community living, this is the place for you," said Turner.



The project builds on the success of Hillcrest's Hawthorne neighborhood and reflects growing demand for residential living options that blend privacy with access to dining and wellness programs. Residents will have full access to Hillcrest's suite of amenities, wellness programs, and continuum-of-care services.



Construction is expected to be completed between fall and winter 2027.



ABOUT HILLCREST



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit https://www.livingathillcrest.org/.

Learn More: https://liveathillcrest.org/

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