News: Karen L. Hatch Releases Powerful New Book on Healing from Covert Abuse and Reclaiming Self-Worth | CitizenWire

DETROIT, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Transformational life coach and speaker Karen L. Hatch announces the release of her powerful new book, "Knife in Shining Armor: Overcoming the Shock of Deception" (ISBN: 978-1834189499), published March 27, 2026, through Tellwell Publishing.



In this deeply personal and empowering work, Hatch shares her journey through covert emotional, psychological, and spiritual abuse within a marriage that appeared, on the surface, to be grounded in faith. Through candid storytelling, she reveals how subtle manipulation and deception eroded her sense of self-and how she ultimately reclaimed her identity and purpose.



"Knife in Shining Armor" is more than a story of betrayal and pain; it is a guide for transformation. Readers are invited to move beyond survival and into healing, as Hatch offers insight into breaking cycles of unmet needs and rebuilding self-worth. The book provides a framework for personal growth, encouraging individuals to rise above past wounds and step into a renewed sense of strength and clarity.



Drawing from her own lived experience and professional expertise, Hatch introduces her "R4 Strategies for Transformation": Resilience, Reinvention, Redefining, and Recovery. These principles serve as a foundation for readers seeking to heal deeply and create lasting change in their lives.



About the Author



Karen L. Hatch is a transformational life coach and speaker who turned a life marked by trauma, disappointment, and divorce into a powerful story of healing and purpose. Earning her degrees later in life, she now helps others rise through her R4 Strategies for Transformation. Through her QueenEquity Life Coaching practice, Hatch empowers individuals - especially women - to heal, reclaim their identity, and walk boldly into their purpose. She believes no storm is too powerful to overcome and that brokenness can give birth to beauty.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Karen L. Hatch



Contact: AuthorPress@tellwell.ca



Buy Link: Knife in Shining Armor ( https://www.amazon.com/dp/1834189497 )



Genre: Nonfiction



Released: March 27, 2026



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781834189499



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca )



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

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