News: TOP TIER™ Fuel Program Announces New Administrator and Program Manager | CitizenWire

DETROIT, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- At the 44th Automotive/Petroleum Industry Forum, presented by the Detroit Advisory Panel (DAP) through the American Petroleum Institute (PEI), the TOP TIER™ Approved Fuels Program announced a strategic shift in program leadership, naming Tier One Fuel Quality of Midland, Michigan, as its new Program Administrator and appointing Sarah Goralski as Program Manager.



The Tier One Fuel Quality team has supported the program's strategic and marketing efforts for more than five years and is now expanding its role in overseeing program administration. This transition marks a significant step in strengthening one of the industry's most trusted benchmarks for fuel quality.



This transition also reflects a continued commitment to delivering greater value to both consumers and fuel brands. This includes the rollout of enhanced quality standards-such as the introduction of TOP TIER™ +, along with data-driven marketing initiatives designed to better connect consumers with trusted fuel brands.



By strengthening program oversight and expanding its global impact, Tier One Fuel Quality aims to ensure the TOP TIER™ designation remains a clear and reliable signal of performance and quality in the marketplace.



As part of this advancement, Sarah Goralski has been appointed TOP TIER™ Program Manager, bringing extensive experience from her tenure at General Motors.



In her previous role, Goralski worked in the Milford Fuels and Emissions Laboratory, where she led initiatives in petroleum and emissions testing, laboratory operations and advanced chemical analysis-driving improvements in product compliance and testing efficiency. She has also played an active role in industry standards development. Most notably, Goralski has served as an Audit Specialist for the TOP TIER™ Fuels Program, overseeing global audit activities.



Tier One Fuel Quality remains committed to advancing the TOP TIER™ Approved Fuels Program while delivering meaningful value to its stakeholders. Planned enhancements include improvements to program operations, communications and added resources for both consumers and fuel marketers.



Learn more: https://tieronefuel.com/



Learn More: https://tieronefuel.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.