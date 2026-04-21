News: UPSHOT League Unveils First Premier Players Ahead of Inaugural Season with Final Rosters Announced May 8 | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The UPSHOT League, a new professional women's basketball league created to expand elite playing opportunities and elevate communities, today announced its first wave of premier players set to define the league's debut season. This curated group of athletes brings together standout talent from the WNBA, top collegiate programs, and leading international teams-establishing an immediate and unmistakable standard of excellence. The announcement was made by UPSHOT League Co-Founder and Commissioner Donna Orender, alongside VP of Basketball Operations Taj McWilliams-Franklin.



"This is a foundational moment for the Upshot League," said Orender. "These players reflect exactly who we are-elite, competitive, and globally relevant from day one. They are seizing expanded opportunities, and we celebrate creating a new stage for women's professional basketball."



Collectively, this class includes WNBA first- through third-round draft selections, multiple All-Americans, conference players of the year, and internationally decorated professionals with experience across Europe and global competition.



INAUGURAL PLAYER SIGNINGS



Lindsey Pulliam | 5'10" | Shooting Guard

Northwestern University



• 2021 WNBA Draft - 3rd Round, 27th Pick (Atlanta Dream)

• 2× First Team All-Big Ten (2019, 2020)

• Second Team All-Big Ten (2021)

• USA Basketball Silver Medalist - 2019 Pan American Games

• Professional experience: Spain, Turkey, Slovakia



Jasmine Walker | 6'3" | Power Forward

Florida State / Alabama



• 2021 WNBA Draft - 1st Round, 7th Pick (Los Angeles Sparks)

• 2× All-SEC Selection

• All-America Honorable Mention

• SEC leader in three-point field goals

• Led Alabama to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 22 years

• School-record 41 points and 15 rebounds

• Katrina McClain Award Finalist

• High School Honors:

◦ Gatorade Player of the Year

◦ Alabama Miss Basketball

• Professional experience: France, Athletes Unlimited



Amiya Joyner | 6'2" | Forward

LSU / East Carolina University



• 2026 College All-Star Game Participant (Team Cheryl Miller)

• 2025 All-AAC First Team

• 2023 AAC Freshman of the Year

• 2023 All-AAC Third Team

• 8× AAC Freshman of the Week

• AAC All-Tournament Team

• Former 4-star ESPN recruit

• High School State Champion



Asia (AD) Durr | 5'10" | Guard

University of Louisville



• 2× ACC Player of the Year (2018, 2019)

• 2× WBCA First Team All-American

• 2× AP First Team All-American

• 2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner

• 2019 Dawn Staley Award Winner

• 2019 WNBA Draft - 2nd Overall Pick

• Career averages: 17 PPG, 2 APG, 3 RPG



Que Morrison | Guard

University of Georgia



• 2022 All-SEC Second Team

• 3× SEC All-Defensive Team

• 2021 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year

• Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

• Dawn Staley Award Watch List

• SEC All-Freshman Team (2018)



Schaquilla Nunn | 6'3" | Center

University of Tennessee



• 1,000+ career points

• 1,000+ career rebounds

• 2026: Recorded 28 points and 21 rebounds in Cup Quarterfinal game

• 2026: League MVP (Portugal)

• 2017 WNBA Draft - 25th Overall Pick



ABOUT THE UPSHOT LEAGUE



The Upshot League is a premier women's professional basketball league built on elite competition, player opportunity, and community connection. With a foundation rooted in high-level talent and global experience, the league aims to redefine the professional landscape while expanding opportunities for women's basketball in the United States. Learn more: https://upshotleague.com/.



Learn More: https://upshotleague.com/

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