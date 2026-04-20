News: RespondWell Launches First Telemedicine Platform Built Exclusively for First Responders | CitizenWire

Built by active duty first responders, RespondWell gives firefighters, police, EMS, and dispatchers nationwide fast access to licensed health solutions

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- RespondWell™, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform designed exclusively for the tactical athlete, officially launched today. The LegitScript-certified platform connects first responders nationwide with licensed healthcare providers and FDA-registered pharmacies to deliver specialized prescription wellness treatments directly to their doors.



The platform was built around a simple premise: first responders deserve healthcare that works on their schedule, not the other way around. RespondWell was co-founded by active first responders Joe and Jake, who built the platform after experiencing firsthand the barriers their community faces when accessing consistent, effective healthcare.



"I spent years on the job watching guys push through low T, weight gain, and burnout because the healthcare system made it too hard to get help," said Joe, co-founder of RespondWell. "We built this because we lived it - and we're still living it."



"Six years into the GLP-1 era and guys are still walking out of their doctor's office with a lecture about eating better and hitting the gym," said Jake, co-founder of RespondWell. "The access problem didn't go away. When your life - and the lives of the people counting on you - depend on you being fit for duty, you shouldn't have to fight your own healthcare system to get there."



"At RespondWell, performance is a normal conversation," said Joe. "First responders aren't cheating and they're not taking shortcuts. The job destroys your hormones, wrecks your sleep, and grinds down your body. Real, documented physiological consequences of this career - and then the system treats you like you're asking for something suspicious when you want to fix it. That stops here."



HOW IT WORKS



Patients complete a brief online health assessment - typically in under 10 minutes. A licensed provider from RespondWell's partner Medical Group then conducts a clinical evaluation asynchronously where permitted - meaning the provider reviews, assesses, and responds on their end without the patient needing to be present at a specific time. It's a real medical visit, built around the patient's schedule instead of the other way around.



Certain treatments, including testosterone replacement therapy, require a video consultation with a licensed provider. The entire process happens online, with no waiting rooms, no in-person visits, and no unnecessary delays. If clinically appropriate, a prescription ships directly from an FDA-registered partner pharmacy. Average turnaround is four hours.



TREATMENT CATEGORIES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE ON THE PLATFORM INCLUDE:



* GLP-1 weight management - clinically supervised weight loss programs utilizing customized GLP-1 medications



* Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) - for men experiencing low testosterone, a condition disproportionately affecting those in high-stress occupations



* Sexual health - including tadalafil and TriMix for erectile dysfunction, delivered discreetly.



* Hormone optimization - enclomiphene and NAD+ for performance and longevity support



* Growth hormone support - sermorelin to support recovery, sleep quality, and long-term physical performance in those whose bodies are under sustained occupational stress



All treatments are prescribed by licensed providers and dispensed by FDA-registered pharmacies.



BUILT FOR THE JOB



Research consistently shows that first responders - including the dispatchers who coordinate every call but rarely get counted - face elevated rates of metabolic dysfunction, hormonal imbalance, and weight-related health conditions, driven by irregular sleep, chronic occupational stress, and limited access to consistent care. Despite these known risks, most telehealth platforms are designed for a general population with standard schedules and predictable routines.



RespondWell was purpose-built for the tactical athlete: fast intake, real providers, pharmacy-grade medications, and ongoing follow-up care that doesn't require the patient to rearrange their shift. The platform is currently available to first responders in all 50 states.



GETTING STARTED



First responders can complete their online health assessment at https://respondwell.health.



ABOUT RESPONDWELL



RespondWell, LLC is a Denver, Colorado-based telehealth technology platform serving first responders nationwide. The platform connects patients with licensed providers from its partner Medical Group and FDA-registered compounding pharmacies for prescription wellness treatments. All clinical decisions are made by independent licensed healthcare providers.



Peak Performance. Mission Ready.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS: The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Nothing in this release should be construed as a diagnosis, treatment recommendation, or substitute for consultation with a qualified healthcare provider. All treatments referenced are available by prescription only, following an independent clinical evaluation by a licensed provider. Individual results vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The treatments and products referenced are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVh1zoTqsqE



Learn More: https://respondwell.health/

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