News: Larrea Press Announces ‘Miscalculated Risks’ Nominated for Book of the Year | CitizenWire

SISTERS, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Larrea Press today announced its book "Miscalculated Risks: Attacked, Crippled, Paralyzed, Drowning, Unconscious and Freezing in The Wild (Just Not All At Once)" (ISBN: 979-8998909504), by Michael Cooper has been selected as a finalist for Adventure, Sports & Recreation Book of the Year by Foreword INDIES - one of the most respected international literary award panels.



As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university presses and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc., hosts an annual awards program. Finalists represent the best books published each year.



The Forward INDIES nomination comes on the heels of Cooper being nominated for the Eric Hoffer Montaigne Medal for "the most thought-provoking book" of the year and winning both the American Writing Awards and Literary Global Book Awards - distinctions prompting National Today to recognize Cooper as "a leading voice in adventure literature."



"My wish is that readers of 'Miscalculated Risks' will be inspired to pursue their own dreams, whether adventuring in the wild, resurrecting a sidelined passion, or striving toward a longed-for career," said author Michael Cooper. "Dream big, live big. Don't wait. The first steps lead eventually to the summit. And to the adventurer whose time at the forefront has passed, I hope you enjoy my love letter to the wild that is 'Miscalculated Risks' and are vicariously transported to the edge of the map."



Michael Cooper's bestselling memoir blends adventure, personal reflection, and gripping storytelling as it chronicles his many near-fatal expeditions, extreme wilderness encounters, and the relentless drive that pushed him more than 8,000 miles into some of the most remote and uncharted landscapes in North America.



Across its exhilarating, often darkly humorous chapters, "Miscalculated Risks" recounts Cooper's close brushes with death in the wild:



* Mortally wounded in a Mexican jungle, twenty pathless miles from medical help



* Severely hypothermic on an isolated Oregon river, battling sixty-nine miles of rapids during a weeklong blizzard



* Deathly ill and out of water in sun-scorched desert



* And several more life-threatening episodes that tested the limits of endurance, resolve, and luck



Cooper's memoir explores themes of wilderness survival, camaraderie, the lure of untouched landscapes, and the human drive to test boundaries - sometimes recklessly so.



"The wilderness comes alive on the page in this (literal) trailblazer's memoir. ... Cooper portrays his adventures in immersive detail. His descriptions of his experiences in untouched areas are lyrical. ... Lovers of the outdoors and armchair travelers alike will enjoy adventuring along with him. OUR VERDICT: GET IT" - Kirkus Reviews



"An outdoors adventure memoir packed with hair-raising encounters, gripping moments of life-or-death, and confrontations with nature that will leave readers on the edges of their seats. ... Libraries seeking adventure stories of mountaineering and outdoors encounters will want to add 'Miscalculated Risks' to their collections. ... Nothing short of remarkable." - D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review



"This isn't some slow-burning narrative; it's a series of high-stakes moments when things went completely wrong during backpacking, climbing, and rafting trips. Cooper walks the reader through several terrifying scenarios ... The honesty in 'Miscalculated Risks' is what makes the memoir work so well. Michael Cooper doesn't try to sound like a legendary explorer; he sounds like a guy who is genuinely lucky to be breathing and wants to show you exactly where he tripped up. There is a lot of vulnerability here, especially when he describes the mental toll of being completely helpless in the wild. The pacing is great because the intensity of the accidents is balanced by some really thoughtful reflections on why people take these kinds of risks in the first place. ... It is a gripping, cautionary book that definitely stays with you after you finish it. I highly recommend this book!" - Kristen A. Peters, Readers' Favorite



ABOUT MICHAEL COOPER:



A wilderness adventurer, mountaineer and backcountry navigator, Michael Cooper has trekked through thousands of miles of wild terrain, including areas untouched by any recorded explorer. He is also a respected recording engineer and producer, working with Academy Award winner William Hurt, ABC World News anchor Barry Serafin, and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Ashley Cleveland. Cooper's journalism has appeared over 500 times in eight national and international magazines.



Learn more at https://MichaelCooperAdventurer.com



ABOUT LARREA PRESS:



Larrea Press is an independent publisher primarily recognized for publishing the bestselling and award-winning adventure memoir "Miscalculated Risks: Attacked, Crippled, Paralyzed, Drowning, Unconscious and Freezing in The Wild (Just Not All At Once)" by Michael Cooper. Larrea Press focuses on adventure non-fiction.



Learn more at https://soloist.ai/larreapress



SOCIAL:



https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-cooper-b828362b/



https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/60598391.Michael_Cooper



https://bsky.app/profile/michaelcooper-wild.bsky.social



Learn More: https://soloist.ai/larreapress

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