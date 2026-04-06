News: MOSIP Certifies SecuGen Unity 20 MOSIP Fingerprint Device | CitizenWire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- SecuGen Corporation, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint biometric technology, today announced that its Unity™ 20 MOSIP fingerprint authentication device has been certified and officially listed on the MOSIP Marketplace, confirming compliance with Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) SBI 2.0 L1 specifications.



The Unity™ 20 MOSIP is a secure, high-performance fingerprint authentication device designed for national digital identity systems. Its MOSIP Marketplace listing affirms that the device meets the platform's requirements for secure biometric capture, encryption, and interoperability.



"MOSIP's compliance framework ensures high assurance for countries adopting digital identity solutions, with validations across standards, interfaces, and interoperability," stated Suraj Sivaraman, Senior Manager of the MOSIP Partner Ecosystem. "The SecuGen team worked rigorously with us to ensure these requirements were met."



"Achieving MOSIP Marketplace listing is an important milestone for SecuGen," said Won Lee, CEO at SecuGen Corporation. "It validates our commitment to delivering secure, reliable biometric solutions that meet the needs of governments and system integrators deploying large-scale digital identity programs."



BUILT FOR SECURE, NATIONAL-SCALE IDENTITY SYSTEMS



The Unity™ 20 MOSIP incorporates a robust security architecture, including a FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant Foundational Trust Module (FTM) that encrypts biometric data at capture and protects it within a secure hardware boundary.



Key features include:



* Full compliance with MOSIP SBI 2.0 L1 requirements



* Integrated secure processing and cryptographic key storage



* Advanced Live Finger Detection for spoof resistance



* High-quality fingerprint capture using the proven SecuGen U20-A fingerprint sensor



* Fast, consistent performance optimized for high-volume environments



Engineered for demanding field conditions, the Unity™ 20 MOSIP delivers reliable operation across diverse environments, including outdoor and high-traffic deployments.



Dan Riley, SecuGen's Vice President of Engineering added, "The Unity 20 MOSIP fingerprint authentication device is a major accomplishment for our team. We have worked tirelessly to develop a world-class, secure, full-functioned MOSIP device and are grateful for the ongoing support from the team at MOSIP."



ENABLING TRUSTED DIGITAL IDENTITY DEPLOYMENTS



The MOSIP initiative provides an open, modular foundation for countries to build and manage their digital identity systems. Devices listed on the MOSIP Marketplace must meet rigorous standards for security, interoperability, and performance.



Sanjith Sundaram, Vice President of the MOSIP Partner Ecosystem, added "Congratulations to the SecuGen team on this achievement. We look forward to continued collaboration to strengthen compliance and support trusted digital identity solutions, building on SecuGen's longstanding credibility in this space."



With this certification and listing, SecuGen reinforces its position as a trusted provider of biometric authentication technology for MOSIP-based implementations worldwide.



About SecuGen



SecuGen Corporation is a leading provider of fingerprint recognition technology for physical and information security. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, USA, SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors, OEM components, development kits, biometric software, and ready-to-use PC peripherals. SecuGen products are trusted worldwide across industries including financial services, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. Known for durability, accuracy, and affordability, SecuGen is committed to continuous innovation, rigorous quality standards (ISO 9001:2015 certified), and robust developer support. Website: https://secugen.com/



Learn More: https://secugen.com/

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