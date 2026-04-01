News: New Report: Entrepreneurs Are Overwhelmed by AI. Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Igor Pogany Launch Free AI Advantage Summit to Help Them Catch Up | CitizenWire

A free 3-day virtual event aims to help entrepreneurs and professionals move from AI confusion to clarity and confidence

PALM BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Artificial intelligence is transforming industries at a pace few people feel prepared for. For many entrepreneurs, small business owners and professionals, the rise of AI has created a growing sense of urgency... and overwhelm, says Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur.



New tools launch every week. Headlines promise revolutionary breakthroughs. And many people quietly wonder whether they are falling behind.



To address this growing challenge, Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and AI educator Igor Pogany have announced the return of the AI Advantage Summit, a free global virtual event designed to help everyday entrepreneurs understand and practically apply artificial intelligence in their work and businesses.



The AI Advantage Summit will take place April 23-25, 2026, bringing together leading experts in AI, entrepreneurship and innovation to show attendees how to use artificial intelligence to save time, create leverage and unlock new opportunities.



"People don't lack ambition," said Dean Graziosi. "What they lack is clarity. The AI conversation online often makes this technology feel complicated and intimidating. Our goal is to simplify it so people can start using AI to improve their lives right now."



The Summit will feature a diverse lineup of innovators and thought leaders including Ray Kurzweil, Zack Kass, Arthur Brooks, Rachel Woods, Dallas Clounch, Lior Weinstein, Renee Marino and Molly Mahoney, alongside hosts Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Igor Pogany.



Rather than focusing on technical theory, the event is designed to help people see how artificial intelligence can be applied in practical, everyday ways.



Sessions will explore how AI is already helping entrepreneurs automate tasks, improve productivity, generate ideas and create entirely new business opportunities.



Registration is now open at: https://aiadvantagesummit.com/



"AI is one of the most powerful tools humanity has ever created," said Tony Robbins. "But tools only matter if people know how to use them. When individuals understand how to harness AI effectively, it can become a powerful ally that amplifies their creativity, productivity and impact."



Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education for AI Advantage, will guide many of the practical demonstrations and educational sessions throughout the event.



"Our mission is to remove the intimidation factor," said Pogany. "People don't need to become programmers or technical experts to benefit from AI. They just need clear guidance on how to start using the tools available today."



TURNING AI OVERWHELM INTO AI ADVANTAGE



The AI Advantage Summit was created to help people move from confusion and hesitation into confident action.



Over three days, attendees will discover:



* Which AI tools actually matter for their work and business



* Simple ways to save hours each week by automating repetitive tasks



* How entrepreneurs are already using AI to improve productivity and creativity



* Practical frameworks for implementing AI immediately



* New opportunities emerging in the fast-growing AI economy



By the end of the event, participants will have a clear roadmap for how to begin integrating artificial intelligence into their professional and personal lives.



A GLOBAL EVENT DESIGNED FOR THE AI ERA



Unlike traditional conferences that focus on theory or technical jargon, the AI Advantage Summit was designed specifically for entrepreneurs, professionals and everyday innovators who want to use AI as a practical advantage.



The event will stream globally and is structured as three focused hours per day, allowing attendees to participate without disrupting their work schedules.



The Summit is part of the broader AI Advantage movement, founded by Robbins and Graziosi to help people navigate the rapidly changing AI landscape through practical education, expert insights and community support.



The event is completely free to attend live.



Interested participants can reserve their seat now at AIAdvantageSummit.com.



Early registrants will also receive exclusive updates and preparation resources leading up to the event.



Learn More: https://www.deangraziosi.com/

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