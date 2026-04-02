News: Kitsap Credit Union selects FirstClose’s home equity lending platform | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that Kitsap Credit Union has selected FirstClose to support its home equity lending operations with a bundled, end-to-end digital tool.



With the implementation of FirstClose's bundled home equity platform, Kitsap Credit Union is continuing its focus on making banking easier, faster, and more reliable for its members. The platform will enable the credit union to streamline and manage critical valuation, verification and settlement-related services through a single workflow. By reducing manual touchpoints and consolidating third-party services, the platform is designed to help accelerate turn times, improve consistency and deliver a more efficient and seamless experience for both staff and members.



Kitsap Credit Union, a $2.5 billion-asset institution headquartered in Bremerton, Washington, will leverage a bundled suite of services that includes flood certification, automated valuation models, desktop and hybrid appraisal products, property condition reports and integrated title services. The platform provides greater visibility across the lending process while supporting faster application-to-order timelines.



"Kitsap Credit Union's decision reflects a growing need among credit unions to move faster without compromising service," said Tedd Smith, CEO of FirstClose. "Our platform brings multiple services together into a single, orchestrated workflow, helping lenders reduce complexity and deliver a more consistent, member-friendly home equity experience."



The agreement supports Kitsap Credit Union's operational goals around efficiency, scalability, and member experience, while providing a technology foundation that adapts as lending volumes and market conditions evolve. FirstClose's home equity tools are part of the company's broader platform designed to help lenders reduce costs, improve operational consistency and shorten closing timelines.



About FirstClose



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.



About Kitsap Credit Union



Kitsap Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative with 14 branches and over 325 employees serving communities across Washington state. As a not-for-profit organization, we put people over profit, focusing on our members' financial well-being and the prosperity of the communities where we live and work. We offer a full range of modern banking services, but our foundation is built on trust-based relationships and personalized service.



Our mission is simple: to empower members and strengthen communities through trusted, personalized financial support. By powering life's opportunities, we help our members move forward with confidence. Guided by trust, service, and community, we work together to build stronger financial futures because empowering our members means uplifting the entire community, today and for generations to come.



Learn More: https://www.firstclose.com/

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