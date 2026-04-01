News: Argyle’s Thomas Rasmuson named 2026 HousingWire Rising Star | CitizenWire

Director of sales recognized for driving mortgage innovation and helping lenders modernize verification workflows

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, today announced that its Director of Sales Thomas Rasmuson has been named a 2026 Rising Star by HousingWire. The annual HousingWire Rising Stars award recognizes standout professionals under 40 who are making a significant impact on the housing industry through leadership, innovation and measurable business results.



Rasmuson was recognized for his contributions to Argyle's rapid growth in the mortgage market and his role in helping lenders modernize income, employment and asset verification workflows. Over the past year, he has led the expansion of key enterprise relationships and worked closely with lenders to replace manual, document-heavy processes with scalable, data-driven solutions powered by direct-source, consumer-permissioned data.



"Thomas has been instrumental in helping lenders rethink how verification should work in a modern mortgage workflow," said John Hardesty, senior vice president of revenue at Argyle. "He combines deep industry knowledge with a relationship-first approach, consistently delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers while helping push the industry forward."



In addition to driving new business, Rasmuson partners closely with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation and long-term customer impact. His work has helped lenders achieve measurable improvements, including reduced loan cycle times, lower operational costs and stronger borrower experiences.



"I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many talented professionals across the industry," said Rasmuson. "This recognition reflects the work our team is doing to help lenders adopt more efficient, borrower-friendly verification processes. There's a real opportunity to improve how this industry operates, and I'm excited to be part of that transformation."



Rasmuson's leadership extends beyond sales, as he actively contributes to Argyle's broader go-to-market efforts and partner ecosystem. He also serves as a thought leader within the mortgage community, helping educate lenders on modern verification strategies and the shift toward automated, consumer-permissioned data.



About Argyle:



Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor(r) asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard and SignalFire.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading verification platform, visit https://www.argyle.com/.



Learn More: https://www.argyle.com/

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