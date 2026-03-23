News: DocMagic’s Lori Johnson honored with National Mortgage Professional’s 2026 Women of Inspiration award | CitizenWire

Recognition honors Johnson's three decades of leadership, mentorship and operational excellence in mortgage technology

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc. announced today that Chief Operating Officer Lori Johnson has been named a 2026 National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Women of Inspiration award winner. The awards program recognizes women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, made significant contributions to the mortgage industry and inspired others through mentorship and advocacy.



Johnson brings more than 30 years of mortgage technology expertise to her role at DocMagic, where she oversees strategy, client implementation and service delivery. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing digital lending adoption across the industry, particularly through her work expanding DocMagic's eClosing implementation model to support faster deployment, lower operational costs and more predictable execution during periods of rapid industry change.



Before joining DocMagic, Johnson co-founded Document Express and served as its president for 22 years before leading its successful acquisition by DocMagic in 2014. Johnson remained with the company through the integration, bringing her operational expertise and client-focused approach to DocMagic. Her contributions directly supported DocMagic's three-year growth trajectory that earned the company placement on the Inc. 5000 list.



Johnson's influence extends beyond these achievements. Colleagues describe her as a mentor who invests genuinely in people's growth, guiding women across departments as they build confidence, expand technical skills and navigate leadership opportunities. Her approach combines high expectations with consistent support, creating an environment where performance and development coexist.



"Lori exemplifies what it means to lead with both expertise and heart," said Pat Theodora, CEO of DocMagic. "Her ability to translate complex operational challenges into clear, reliable execution has been transformative for our clients and our teams. She's created pathways for women across the organization to grow into leadership roles and technical positions that shape the future of mortgage technology."



During periods of intense industry demand, Johnson became the steady force behind DocMagic's ability to scale quickly without sacrificing quality. She architected remote training programs and deployment frameworks that allowed the company to support simultaneous implementations across multiple teams while maintaining consistently high service levels.



Johnson's past industry recognition includes Mortgage Women Magazine's 2025 Woman of Tech and a 2025 Elite Women in Mortgage honoree, among others. Her entire career has been dedicated to improving the mortgage loan process, demonstrating rare loyalty and sustained impact across every stage of mortgage technology's evolution.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic provides end-to-end document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. For nearly 40 years, our patented and award-winning innovations have evolved with the industry-from pioneering digital workflows to integrated AI-driven capabilities. We partner closely with lenders, settlement service providers, and investors to implement successful eStrategies that drive faster closings, reduced costs, and exceptional borrower experiences. For more information, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



Learn More: https://www.docmagic.com/

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