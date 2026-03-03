News: Informative Research appoints fintech veteran Mark Jones as senior vice president of partner success | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced the appointment of Senior Vice President of Partner Success Mark Jones. In this role, Jones will develop and scale a strategy to expand IR's market reach and strengthen partnerships across the mortgage and fintech ecosystem. Working with the product, marketing, finance and client success teams, Jones will lead efforts to formalize partner onboarding and performance standards to improve consistency and operational efficiency.



"Mark's experience building effective partnerships in complex, tech-forward environments makes him an ideal leader for this role," said Executive Vice President and Head of Client Success and Sales James Boss. "His ability to align product, sales and partner strategy will be instrumental as we scale our channel program and deliver even greater value to our clients."



Jones brings more than 20 years of experience in financial technology, strategic networking and product leadership. Throughout his career, Jones has focused on identifying client needs, creating innovative solutions and building long-term relationships that promote sustainable profitability. Known for his collaborative leadership style and executive presence, he has consistently paired technical acumen with measurable business outcomes.



"As the mortgage industry continues to evolve, stable business connections are essential to delivering seamless, secure and scalable solutions," said Jones. "Informative Research has a long-standing reputation for operational excellence. I look forward to building a network that strengthens our value proposition and drives meaningful growth for IR, our partners and our clients."



Most recently, Jones served as Partner Account Manager at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Mortgage Technology, where he managed large strategic partners and helped drive year-over-year revenue growth. Previously, Jones held leadership roles at Accenture, where he built strong cross-functional alignment across the sales, marketing and product teams and managed go-to-market strategies and product roadmaps. Earlier in his career, he was a vice president at Prime Alliance Solutions, helping scale the business and grow its customer base significantly.



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



