News: Secured Signing Reaches a Major Milestone: Now SOC 2® Type 2 Compliant | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a leader in Digital Signatures and Remote Online Notarization (RON) solutions, is proud to announce that it has officially achieved SOC 2® Type 2 compliance. This isn't just another certificate on the wall. Following a grueling, comprehensive audit by the experts at Sensiba LLP, this achievement serves as a formal, third-party validation of our unwavering commitment to protecting your most sensitive information.



At Secured Signing, security is viewed not merely as a feature, but as the foundation of the entire platform. While many organizations seek Type 1 compliance, a "snapshot" of controls at a single point in time, the Type 2 audit is a more demanding, long-term evaluation. It confirms that Secured Signing's security systems are not only well-designed but have operated effectively over an extended period.



"Attaining SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is our way of honoring the trust our customers place in us," says Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. "It proves that we don't just 'talk the talk' we live these security standards every single day to ensure the integrity of every document processed through our platform."



WHAT THIS MEANS FOR OUR CUSTOMERS



At Secured Signing, we recognize that our customers entrust us with their most sensitive legal and professional assets. Achieving SOC 2® Type 2 compliance is a testament to that trust, providing independent assurance that every document, signature, and data point is handled with the highest level of integrity.



HERE IS HOW OUR "SECURITY-FIRST" PHILOSOPHY PROTECTS YOUR BOTTOM LINE:



* Trust That Scales: By choosing Secured Signing for your Digital Signature and Remote Online Notarization (RON) needs, you're not just buying a tool; you're gaining a partner. We provide independent assurance required by legal, financial, and government institutions to move fast without compromising safety.



* The Ultimate Defense for RON: Remote Online Notarizations involve "life event" data-the most sensitive information a person can share. Our SOC 2® Type 2 status provides a battle-tested layer of protection for video recordings, biometric ID verification, and confidential records.



* Long-Term Data Confidentiality: In an era of evolving cyber threats, our compliance proves that your data is shielded by effective, long-term security measures. We ensure your confidential business assets remain private, yesterday, today, and tomorrow.



* Hardened Audit Trails: Every signature comes with a story. We protect the metadata and digital audit trails that make your signatures legally binding, ensuring they are admissible and tamper-proof in any jurisdiction.



THE BEGINNING OF A NEW STANDARD



While we are incredibly proud of this achievement, we aren't slowing down. The digital landscape is always changing, and we are committed to staying three steps ahead. We will continue to invest in the latest deepfake-resistant technology and identity verification to ensure we remain the most trusted name in digital transactions.



We want to thank the team at Sensiba LLP for their partnership and, most importantly, you, our customers, for trusting us to protect your most important assets.



ABOUT SECURED SIGNING



ABOUT SECURED SIGNING

Secured Signing delivers a comprehensive and secure SaaS platform that unifies eSignatures, digital signatures, Remote Online Notarization (RON), IPEN, and advanced video-based signing solutions.



With built-in real-time identity verification and deepfake-resistant technology, the platform ensures every signer is authenticated with confidence. Designed for organizations with strict security and legal-compliance requirements, Secured Signing empowers businesses worldwide to sign, verify, and notarize documents through one trusted, all-in-one digital signing experience. https://www.securedsigning.com/



