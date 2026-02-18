News: Jenner’s Pond Introduces Spacious, Newly Designed Cottages Designed for How Older Adults Want to Live: Connected, Independent, and at Ease | CitizenWire

WEST GROVE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Jenner's Pond in Chester County, one of Simpson's Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), offers spacious cottages with new finishes, designed for today's active, modern elders looking for alternatives or to upsize to a forever home.



With up to 3,600 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, the cottages provide an option to skip the condo phase and settle directly into a 62+ Life Plan Community that evolves with seniors' needs. Home maintenance, repairs, landscaping, and security are all included, freeing residents to focus on living well while enjoying the privacy of a private home. The Jenner's Pond community also includes modern one- or two-bedroom apartments on the 88-acre walkable campus, with dozens of paths, nature trails, scenic ponds, and a pet-friendly area.



With easy access to outdoor activities, including Brandywine Valley golf courses, Longwood Gardens, and gourmet dining at Kennett Square, the campus is also adjacent to a full-service YMCA with lap swimming and fitness classes.



As more baby boomers reach retirement age, social connection has become a defining priority, according to Brandon Logsdon, executive director at Jenner's Pond.



"Socialization is at the forefront at Jenner's Pond with over 30 resident-led groups, and countless ways to stay engaged. Seniors enjoy happy hours at the resident-run Morrie's Pub, along with live musical performances and pub-style trivia nights," says Logsdon.



Tours of Jenner's Pond's spacious housing options, including private cottages, are available. Many come with attached garages, gardening space, and patios, and some feature basements. Residents can choose from fully styled models or a fresh "vanilla" canvas ready for personal design touches.



"Our community is a mix of retired and still-working residents, who want to embrace the freedom of a 'lock-and-go' lifestyle," said Logsdon.



As a Life Plan Community, Jenner's Pond offers long-term peace of mind, with preferred access to assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, or memory care.



Jenner's Pond is part of the Simpson family of communities, delivering on more than 150 years of tradition: From independent living, assisted living, memory support, short-term rehabilitation, and skilled nursing, Simpson offers elders of diverse backgrounds everything they need for a flourishing life.



Jenner's Pond is hosting an upcoming event open to the public:



Jenner's Pond: Small Bites. Big Space.



February 26 | 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.



Sip wine and enjoy tasty appetizers as you explore Jenner's Pond's beautifully designed cottages and design options.



https://www.simpsonsenior.org/event/jenners-pond-small-bites-big-space/



ABOUT SIMPSON



Since 1865, Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Philadelphia area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs: Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner's Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown, as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. The organization is dedicated to offering the highest level of lifestyle and care available in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings. For more information, visit: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/



Learn More: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

